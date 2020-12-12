Education Minister Attends International Conference Organised By Chandigarh University

Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Friday attended the inaugural session of the international conference on ‘Creating global perspective rooted in local values for sustainability’ organised by the Chandigarh University.

A book which Mr Pokhriyal has authored on Sri Guru Nanak Dev was also released during the ceremony.

The conference was attended by international dignitaries, renowned academicians and research scholars from 20 countries and 31 universities.

During the event, Mr Pokhriyal congratulated the Chandigarh University for its many achievements. He appreciated the University’s high-quality research, innovation and patents. Such an achievement shows the dedication of the University towards education in India, he said.

Discussing the various provisions of NEP 2020 on research and innovation, Mr Pokhriyal spoke about the establishment of the National Research Foundation. NEP will connect talent with patent, the Union Education Minister said.