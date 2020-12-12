  • Home
  • Education
  • Education Minister Attends International Conference Organised By Chandigarh University

Education Minister Attends International Conference Organised By Chandigarh University

Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Friday attended the inaugural session of the international conference on ‘Creating global perspective rooted in local values for sustainability’ organised by the Chandigarh University.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Dec 12, 2020 11:47 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Brazil's Carolina Araujo Becomes First Non-Indian To Win Ramanujan Prize For Young Mathematicians
No More UGC, AICTE; Higher Education Commission To Be Set Up In 2021: Official
AICTE: Select Universities To Take ‘Carbon Neutrality Pledge’ On December 12
SFI Urges Bengal Government To Resume Classes In Colleges, Universities
55,000 School Students To Recite 19 Verses From Bhagavad Gita At International Gita Mahotsav
Government To Decide On Reopening Schools, Not Education Departments: Odisha Chief Minister
Education Minister Attends International Conference Organised By Chandigarh University
Education Minister Attends International Conference Organised By Chandigarh University
New Delhi:

Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Friday attended the inaugural session of the international conference on ‘Creating global perspective rooted in local values for sustainability’ organised by the Chandigarh University.

A book which Mr Pokhriyal has authored on Sri Guru Nanak Dev was also released during the ceremony.

The conference was attended by international dignitaries, renowned academicians and research scholars from 20 countries and 31 universities.

During the event, Mr Pokhriyal congratulated the Chandigarh University for its many achievements. He appreciated the University’s high-quality research, innovation and patents. Such an achievement shows the dedication of the University towards education in India, he said.

Discussing the various provisions of NEP 2020 on research and innovation, Mr Pokhriyal spoke about the establishment of the National Research Foundation. NEP will connect talent with patent, the Union Education Minister said.

Click here for more Education News
Chandigarh University, Chandigarh Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Brazil's Carolina Araujo Becomes First Non-Indian To Win Ramanujan Prize For Young Mathematicians
Brazil's Carolina Araujo Becomes First Non-Indian To Win Ramanujan Prize For Young Mathematicians
IIM Ahmedabad: 100% Summer Placement For MBA Students
IIM Ahmedabad: 100% Summer Placement For MBA Students
No More UGC, AICTE; Higher Education Commission To Be Set Up In 2021: Official
No More UGC, AICTE; Higher Education Commission To Be Set Up In 2021: Official
GATE 2021 Schedule Released At Gate.iitb.ac.in; Here's Paper-Wise Direct Link
GATE 2021 Schedule Released At Gate.iitb.ac.in; Here's Paper-Wise Direct Link
IMA Mizoram Chapter Opposes CCIM Notification On Surgery Nod For Ayurveda
IMA Mizoram Chapter Opposes CCIM Notification On Surgery Nod For Ayurveda
.......................... Advertisement ..........................