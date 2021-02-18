Education Minister Attends Convocation Ceremony Of NIT Srinagar

National Institute of Technology Srinagar held its 6th convocation ceremony in both virtual and offline mode to distribute degrees and certificates among the students of batch 2019-20. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ attended the event as the chief guest along with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Mr Manoj Sinha.

The NIT Srinagar convocation ceremony was broadcasted live on its official Youtube channel. Earlier the Institute had planned to hold the event only in the offline mode for which they had asked the students to register themselves in advance.

Union Education Minister lauded NIT Srinagar for progressing at a rapid rate. He noted how the NIT Srinagar has signed various MoU with different educational institutions to begin new courses and allow its students to get more exposure.

He further noted that NIT Srinagar has started new courses in BTech, MBA and MTech.

While highlighting the importance of research work in the country, he said NIT Srinagar has already published more than 900 research papers.

He then wished for the graduating students to make a mark in the research field.