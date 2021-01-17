Education Minister To Attend Virtual Convocation Ceremony Of NIT Hamirpur

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will be attending the 11th convocation ceremony of National Institute of Technology (NIT), Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh on January 18. The convocation ceremony will be held in a virtual mode to distribute degrees to the outgoing students of various technology courses including BTech, MTech and diploma programmes. Those students who have excelled in their respective courses will be awarded with medals and certificates. The event is expected to begin at 11 am.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal confirmed his presence at the occasion on his Twitter account.

“I will be attending the 11th convocation ceremony of NIT Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh, 18th January, 11 am”, Mr Pokhriyal tweeted.

I will be attending the 11th convocation ceremony of @NITHamirpurHP.



☀️ 18th January ⏰11 AM pic.twitter.com/Vnh87SwBDz — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) January 17, 2021

NIT Hamirpur will be livestreaming the online convocation event on its official YouTube channel to allow others to attend it virtually. It shared the details about the convocation ceremony on its official website nith.ac.in with a dedicated page on the event 11th-convocation-nit-hamirpur. The NIT Hamirpur final-year students had to pre-register themselves online to attend the event.

11th Convocation of NIT Hamirpur scheduled on 18th January 2021 through Virtual Mode.



For more details please follow the link:https://t.co/G8OsaYOcVH



REGISTRAR NIT HAMIRPUR — NIT Hamirpur (@NITHamirpurHP) January 6, 2021

Director of NIT Hamirpur Prof. Lalit Kumar Awasthi will be distributing the degrees virtually and will address the outgoing students.He will present the annual Director’s report giving details about the progress made by NIT Hamirpur in the past year and its future plans. The event will also be attended by Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Mr Anurag Singh Thakur and Chairman of NIT Hamirpur Prof. Chandra Shakher.