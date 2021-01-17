  • Home
  • Education
  • Education Minister To Attend Virtual Convocation Ceremony Of NIT Hamirpur

Education Minister To Attend Virtual Convocation Ceremony Of NIT Hamirpur

The NIT Hamirpur convocation ceremony will be held in a virtual mode to distribute degrees to the outgoing students of various technology courses including BTech, MTech and diploma programmes. Those students who have excelled in their respective courses will be awarded with medals and certificates.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Jan 17, 2021 3:24 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

RELATED NEWS

NIT Hamirpur Director Terminated With Immediate Effect
NIFT 2021 Entrance Exam Registration To End On January 21, Here’s How To Apply
IGNOU Extends December TEE 2020 Assignment Submission Deadline
Punjab Educational Institutes Directed To Give Degrees To SC Students Within 3 Days
Ambedkar University Invites Applications For MBA Programme
IGNOU Extends Deadline Of Re-registration For January Session
Education Minister To Attend Virtual Convocation Ceremony Of NIT Hamirpur
Education Minister To Attend Virtual Convocation Ceremony Of NIT Hamirpur
New Delhi:

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will be attending the 11th convocation ceremony of National Institute of Technology (NIT), Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh on January 18. The convocation ceremony will be held in a virtual mode to distribute degrees to the outgoing students of various technology courses including BTech, MTech and diploma programmes. Those students who have excelled in their respective courses will be awarded with medals and certificates. The event is expected to begin at 11 am.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal confirmed his presence at the occasion on his Twitter account.

“I will be attending the 11th convocation ceremony of NIT Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh, 18th January, 11 am”, Mr Pokhriyal tweeted.

NIT Hamirpur will be livestreaming the online convocation event on its official YouTube channel to allow others to attend it virtually. It shared the details about the convocation ceremony on its official website nith.ac.in with a dedicated page on the event 11th-convocation-nit-hamirpur. The NIT Hamirpur final-year students had to pre-register themselves online to attend the event.

Director of NIT Hamirpur Prof. Lalit Kumar Awasthi will be distributing the degrees virtually and will address the outgoing students.He will present the annual Director’s report giving details about the progress made by NIT Hamirpur in the past year and its future plans. The event will also be attended by Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Mr Anurag Singh Thakur and Chairman of NIT Hamirpur Prof. Chandra Shakher.

Click here for more Education News
National Institute of Technology Hamirpur
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Board Exam Date 2021 Live Updates: CBSE, ICSE, State Board Time Table, Classes 10, 12 Admit Card
Live | Board Exam Date 2021 Live Updates: CBSE, ICSE, State Board Time Table, Classes 10, 12 Admit Card
UCEED 2021: Candidates Found Design Entrance Exam Moderately Difficult
UCEED 2021: Candidates Found Design Entrance Exam Moderately Difficult
NIFT 2021 Entrance Exam Registration To End On January 21, Here’s How To Apply
NIFT 2021 Entrance Exam Registration To End On January 21, Here’s How To Apply
JEE Main 2021 Registration Date Extended Till January 23
JEE Main 2021 Registration Date Extended Till January 23
Delhi Schools Reopening: Instructions For Class 10, 12 Students
Delhi Schools Reopening: Instructions For Class 10, 12 Students
.......................... Advertisement ..........................