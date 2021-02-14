  • Home
  • Education
  • Education Minister To Attend School Of Planning And Architecture Convocation

Education Minister To Attend School Of Planning And Architecture Convocation

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will be attending the 38th convocation ceremony of the School of Planning and Architecture on February 16 at 4:15 pm.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Feb 14, 2021 11:29 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Edinburgh University Appoints First Black Rector
UGC Asks Universities, Colleges To Observe National Road Safety Month
Karnataka Colleges To Resume Offline Classes From Tomorrow
Sarojini Naidu 142nd Birth Anniversary, Remembering ‘Nightingale Of India’
Haryana's Budget 2021 To Focus On Education, Health Security: Chief Minister
British Council Announces Scholarship For Women In STEM
Education Minister To Attend School Of Planning And Architecture Convocation
Education Minister To Attend School Of Planning And Architecture Convocation
New Delhi:

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will be attending the 38th convocation ceremony of the School of Planning and Architecture on February 16 at 4:15 pm. He is expected to address the students and faculty in the virtual session. The event will be taking place in both online mode and is expected to start at 11:00 am.

School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) had earlier asked the students to submit Rs 1,000 for online registration. The convocation fee could be submitted online through a banking portal or at the official website www.spa.ac.in.

The graduating students of the various courses will be awarded with degrees and certificates.

The Union Education Minister announced that he will attend the convocation ceremony on his official Twitter account.

Earlier on January 18, the School of Planning and Architecture had a virtual groundbreaking ceremony for its new academic block.

Click here for more Education News
School of Planning and Architecture Delhi
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
GATE 2021 Entrance Exams Conclude Today; Result On March 22
GATE 2021 Entrance Exams Conclude Today; Result On March 22
Sikkim To Reopen Schools For Pre-Primary To Class 5 Students
Sikkim To Reopen Schools For Pre-Primary To Class 5 Students
JAM 2021 Exam Concludes; IISc To Release Answer Key Soon
JAM 2021 Exam Concludes; IISc To Release Answer Key Soon
NTSE 2020 Stage Two Examination Held For Class 10 Students
NTSE 2020 Stage Two Examination Held For Class 10 Students
NIFT 2021: Students Find Bachelors Design Entrance Exam Moderately Difficult
NIFT 2021: Students Find Bachelors Design Entrance Exam Moderately Difficult
.......................... Advertisement ..........................