Education Minister To Attend School Of Planning And Architecture Convocation

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will be attending the 38th convocation ceremony of the School of Planning and Architecture on February 16 at 4:15 pm. He is expected to address the students and faculty in the virtual session. The event will be taking place in both online mode and is expected to start at 11:00 am.

School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) had earlier asked the students to submit Rs 1,000 for online registration. The convocation fee could be submitted online through a banking portal or at the official website www.spa.ac.in.

The graduating students of the various courses will be awarded with degrees and certificates.

The Union Education Minister announced that he will attend the convocation ceremony on his official Twitter account.

I will be attending the 38th convocation of School of Planning and Architecture, Delhi on 16th Feb at 4:15 PM.



Earlier on January 18, the School of Planning and Architecture had a virtual groundbreaking ceremony for its new academic block.