Education Minister To Attend Inauguration Of IIM Jammu's Happiness Centre

New centre of happiness named ‘Anandam’ built at IIM Jammu

The Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will be attending the inauguration ceremony of a new centre at Indian Institute of Management or IIM Jammu. The founder of Art of Living Foundation, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar will also be attending the event. He will be monitoring the new centre of happiness named ‘Anandam’.

The event will be taking place on March 30 at 11 am.

Minister of Education, Govt. of India Shri @DrRPNishank will be attending the inauguration ceremony of 'Anandam: The Center for Happiness' at @IIMJammu along with Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar ji (@SriSri).

👉30 March

👉11 am@ArtofLiving pic.twitter.com/BZyCMriTOJ — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) March 28, 2021

The new centre aims at teaching students techniques to meditate and relax. The centre of happiness will be hosting different activities including counselling, holistic wellness, elective courses on happiness development, research and leadership and faculty development.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is a spiritual leader who founded the ‘Art of Living foundation’ in 1981.

Earlier on February 10, IIT Jammu and IIM Jammu had inked an MoU for collaborative excellence in teaching, research and placements, besides sharing of expertise and resources to improve the quality of education.