Education Minister To Attend AIU’s Annual Conference Of Vice-Chancellors

The conference of Vice-Chancellors is organized every year by the Association of Indian Universities, or AIU.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Aug 16, 2020 6:00 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

Image credit: Twitter -- @DrRPNishank
New Delhi:

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will attend the annual conference of Vice-Chancellors tomorrow, at 12 pm. The conference of Vice-Chancellors is organized every year by the Association of Indian Universities, or AIU.

This year, the event is being hosted by the National Law University, or NLU, Delhi.

Mr. Pokhriyal will be the chief guest of the conference and deliver his inaugural address on “Reimagining Indian Universities”.

“Will be talking on “Reimagining Indian Universities” with fellow experts. Join me live at 12 Noon on my Twitter and Facebook handles,” Mr Pokhriyal said on social media.

Mr. Pokhriyal will be joined by Professor Ranbir Singh, Vice-Chancellor of NLU, Delhi, UGC chairman D P Sing, Professor Tej Pratap, President of AIU, Professor Anil Sahasrabudhe, chairman, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and other dignitaries.

Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'
