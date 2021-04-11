Education Minister To Attend AICTE's Lilavati Award Distribution Ceremony

  • Home
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will be attending the Lilavati Award Distribution Ceremony by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) along with Union Minister of Textiles and Women and Child Development Smriti Irani.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Apr 11, 2021 12:16 pm IST

AICTE to hold Lilavati Award ceremony
New Delhi:

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will be attending the Lilavati Award Distribution Ceremony by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) along with Union Minister of Textiles and Women and Child Development Smriti Irani. The event will begin at 4 pm today.

The event will be conducted at the office of AICTE at Vasant Kunj. The awards ceremony will be based on the theme of women empowerment. The winner will get Rs 1 Lakh cash prize. First runner-up will get Rs 75,000 and second runner up will get Rs 50,000.

The participants had to upload photos and a short video of their projects based on self-defence, women’s health, sanitation and hygiene, awareness, women empowerment and legal awareness.

A total of 456 entries were received for the award ceremony. A team of experts chose the winners in six categories.

AICTE chairman Prof Anil Sahasrabudhe said, “The overall theme of the award ceremony is women empowerment. Those people will be awarded who have done remarkable work in the field of women rights. We are thankful to Mr Ramesh Pokhriyal and Ms Smriti Irani for attending the ceremony”.

AICTE chairman Dr MP Punia said that such events can help empower women. This would further ensure progress of the nation.

“Women empowerment is necessary for the development of the entire nation. Such an initiative by ITI will help to bolster the initiatives for women empowerment. This would ensure progress of all the women”, Dr Punia said.

Prof Rajeev Kumar, Head of staff, AICTE said that Lilawati award will help to promote equality in the society.

He said, “AICTE Lilawati award will be presented to those teams which have utilised the Indian traditional values to promote the values such as cleanliness, health, and nutrition.

All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) AICTE Chairman Anil D Sahasrabudhe
