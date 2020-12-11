  • Home
  • Education
  • Education Minister Asks School Leaders To Make Efforts For Effective Implementation Of NEP

Education Minister Asks School Leaders To Make Efforts For Effective Implementation Of NEP

The Education Minister also released the CBSE Manuals on Inclusive Education, Joyful Learning and Physical Education for Class 11 and Class 12 and the Conference Souvenir titled SAMARTHAN at the CBSE annual Sahodaya Conference.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Dec 11, 2020 6:35 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Turn Sahodaya Schools Into Enablers of Change: Education Minister
Jammu And Kashmir: Winter Vacations In Government Schools From December 21
Haryana To Reopen Schools For Students Of Class 10, 12 From December 14
CBSE National Annual Sahodaya Conferences To Discuss Building Of Core Competencies
Madhya Pradesh Schools To Remain Closed For Classes 1 To 8 Till March 31: Education Minister
Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari Felicitates Award-Winning Maharashtra Teacher
Education Minister Asks School Leaders To Make Efforts For Effective Implementation Of NEP
Education Minister Asks School Leaders To Make Efforts For Effective Implementation Of NEP
New Delhi:

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Friday urged school leaders to make rigorous efforts for effective implementation of the new National Education Policy (NEP). He was addressing the 26th edition of CBSE annual Sahodaya Conference.

"I urge school leaders to make rigorous efforts for the effective implementation of New National Education Policy, 2020, which has been prepared taking into consideration the views of largest number of stakeholders for the first time ever," Mr Pokhriyal said.

"It is the collective responsibility of every citizen towards making India a self-reliant country and evolving into a new India with limitless possibilities. School leaders and teachers should work collaboratively to make it a reality," he said.

Also Read Turn Sahodaya Schools Into Enablers of Change: Education Minister

The 26th national Annual Conference of Sahodaya School Complexes organised by CBSE and hosted by the Bangalore Sahodaya Schools Complex Association began on Friday in virtual mode. The virtual conference is being attended by more than 4000 persons from schools across India and overseas. The Education Minister also released the CBSE Manuals on Inclusive Education, Joyful Learning and Physical Education for Class 11 and Class 12 and the Conference Souvenir titled SAMARTHAN which is a compilation of the best teaching practices in the country.

School Education Secretary Anita Karwal addressed the gathering on various aspects of the future of education in the country. She also voiced the need for every teacher to take up the challenges and convert them into opportunities to bring about the realisation of holistic education.

CBSE Sahodaya School Complexes are a cluster of affiliated neighbourhood schools which voluntarily come together to share best practices and innovative strategies for school education and collaborate for curriculum design, evaluation, pedagogy and regular capacity building of teachers.

At present, there are more than 200 active CBSE Sahodaya School Clusters across the country. While the main theme of the conference is "building competencies in challenging times", the sub-themes will focus on technology as the substructure of all blended learning environments, building on students'' strengths and synergising weaknesses as opportunities for improvement, authentic and meaningful learning through integration of arts and being mindfully inclusive-a step towards building bridges.

The other sub-themes of the conference include honing appropriate skills that build competencies for future readiness, productive management of mind and heart with the head and research and inquiry as a powerful teacher driven tool to enact change in classrooms.

Click here for more Education News
National Education Policy (NEP) Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Education Ministry
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Turn Sahodaya Schools Into Enablers of Change: Education Minister
Turn Sahodaya Schools Into Enablers of Change: Education Minister
June TEE 2020 Exams: IGNOU Promotes Intermediate Semester UG, PG Students
June TEE 2020 Exams: IGNOU Promotes Intermediate Semester UG, PG Students
AICTE: Select Universities To Take ‘Carbon Neutrality Pledge’ On December 12
AICTE: Select Universities To Take ‘Carbon Neutrality Pledge’ On December 12
UGC Asks Universities To Promote Internship-Embedded Degree Programmes
UGC Asks Universities To Promote Internship-Embedded Degree Programmes
Jammu And Kashmir: Winter Vacations In Government Schools From December 21
Jammu And Kashmir: Winter Vacations In Government Schools From December 21
.......................... Advertisement ..........................