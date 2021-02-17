Image credit: Galgotias University's Facebook page Education Minister Addresses Seminar On National Education Policy

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ addressed an online seminar on the National Education Policy (NEP 2021) at the Galgotias University. He highlighted the credits system for the University students as part of which the students will have the access to ‘Academic Bank of Credit’. It will allow the students to move across different streams through interdisciplinary streams.

He noted that Galgotias University is working towards becoming the first Institute to implement the NEP in the country. He lauded the Galgotias University to promote the research work among their students.

He highlighted the relevance of self-assessment by the students. He said that, “when we analyse the performance of our peers, we remember the feedback and then are able to work on the same”.

Galgotias University has stressed upon the transparency on the self-evaluation method which has been uploaded on their official website.

The report card by the visiting team inspecting the practical exams is submitted as it is to the authorities. The visiting team is supervised by the chairman.

It has also included a 360 degree feedback which included the remarks from all the authorities.

While reflecting on the research scholars, he said that the new education policies have created a positive environment for the research scholars.

The Union Education Minister advised the University students especially the research scholars that, “the students must focus on researching and creating innovative products and gain patents for the same rather than gaining higher job packages during the campus placement”.

He also said that the government is keeping a close eye on the task forces in each state that will monitor the implementation of the National Education Policy in their schools.