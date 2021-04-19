Education Minister Addresses Annual Convocation Of IIM Rohtak

Ramesh Pokhriyal addressed the annual convocation of IIM Rohtak today

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ addressed the annual convocation of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Rohtak today. A total of 480 students from the MBA programme and 12 students from the doctoral programme attended the convocation ceremony.

Mr Pokhriyal congratulated the graduating students and urged them to use their talent in the best possible manner and contribute meaningfully in realizing India@75 mission.

Mr Pokhriya also congratulated IIM for doing well in improving gender and academic diversity in its students' population and appreciated its efforts in providing impetus to research and policy work. The efforts of the institute in this direction will help in realizing the vision of “Beti Bachao and Beti Padhao” mission, he added.

The minister stated that the government in the last few years has increased the number of IIMs, IITs, and Central Universities to provide greater opportunities for the youth to get high-quality education. He mentioned that Indian educational institutions are improving their position in world rankings and IIM Rohtak has also improved in educational rankings.

Five Year Integrated Programme in Law (BBA-LLB), will be offered by the institute this year. IIM Rohtak is the first and only IIM to have started this programme.