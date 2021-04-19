  • Home
  • Education
  • Education Minister Addresses Annual Convocation Of IIM Rohtak

Education Minister Addresses Annual Convocation Of IIM Rohtak

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ addressed the annual convocation of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Rohtak today. A total of 480 students from the MBA programme and 12 students from the doctoral programme attended the convocation ceremony.

Education | Edited by Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Apr 19, 2021 5:51 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IIM Rohtak: MBA Students From 2019-21 Batch Secure 100% Placements
IIM Rohtak Five-Year Integrated Programme In Law: Eligibility, Application Process
IIM Rohtak Launches Five-Year Integrated Programme In Law
IIM Rohtak Releases IPM Aptitude Test Result; Check Details Here
IIM Rohtak Witnesses 15.6% Rise In Average Salary; Amazon, Deloitte Prominent Recruiters
IIM Rohtak Starts PG Diploma In Sports Management, Last Date To Apply Is June 20
Education Minister Addresses Annual Convocation Of IIM Rohtak
Ramesh Pokhriyal addressed the annual convocation of IIM Rohtak today
New Delhi:

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ addressed the annual convocation of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Rohtak today. A total of 480 students from the MBA programme and 12 students from the doctoral programme attended the convocation ceremony.

Mr Pokhriyal congratulated the graduating students and urged them to use their talent in the best possible manner and contribute meaningfully in realizing India@75 mission.

Mr Pokhriya also congratulated IIM for doing well in improving gender and academic diversity in its students' population and appreciated its efforts in providing impetus to research and policy work. The efforts of the institute in this direction will help in realizing the vision of “Beti Bachao and Beti Padhao” mission, he added.

The minister stated that the government in the last few years has increased the number of IIMs, IITs, and Central Universities to provide greater opportunities for the youth to get high-quality education. He mentioned that Indian educational institutions are improving their position in world rankings and IIM Rohtak has also improved in educational rankings.

Five Year Integrated Programme in Law (BBA-LLB), will be offered by the institute this year. IIM Rohtak is the first and only IIM to have started this programme.

Click here for more Education News
IIM Rohtak Convocation
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Manipur: Board Exams Postponed; Schools, Coaching Classes Shut
Manipur: Board Exams Postponed; Schools, Coaching Classes Shut
Live Updates: Status Of Board Exams 2021; Where Colleges Are Closed
Live | Live Updates: Status Of Board Exams 2021; Where Colleges Are Closed
Goa Classes 10, 12 Board Exams To Begin This Week
Goa Classes 10, 12 Board Exams To Begin This Week
COVID-19: Schools In Shillong Shut Till May 4, MBOSE Exams To Continue
COVID-19: Schools In Shillong Shut Till May 4, MBOSE Exams To Continue
IIT Mandi Researchers Develop Self-Cleaning Material For Face Masks, PPE Equipment
IIT Mandi Researchers Develop Self-Cleaning Material For Face Masks, PPE Equipment
.......................... Advertisement ..........................