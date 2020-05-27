Image credit: Shutterstock Minister of HRD to conduct a webinar with heads of higher educational institutions

The Minister of Human Resource Development, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, will be interacting with the heads of over 45,000 higher educational institutions on Thursday at 3 pm, through a webinar organised by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

All educational institutions were ordered shut by the Government of India on March 16 due to rising cases of coronavirus infections. The ensuing nationwide lockdown has affected the academic calendars of all educational institutions in an unprecedented manner.

Mr Pokhriyal said that, in the webinar, he will discuss with heads of institutions on addressing the current crisis and on “turning the challenges of COVID-19 into an opportunity”.

COVID-19 And Universities

The University Grants Commission (UGC) had earlier issued guidelines for universities regarding the academic calendar. UGC had suggested the academic session begin from August for existing students and from September onwards for new students.

However, universities are still tackling problems related to end semester examinations and promoting students. Many universities, including Delhi University, had decided on online examinations to promote students but received heavy criticism from students and teachers alike.

Meanwhile, certain states, like Maharashtra, promoted college students, except those in their final year, without exams. Maharashtra Education Minister Uday Samant had even written to the UGC asking to allow final year students to be promoted without exams. With states and universities dealing with the crisis in their own way, Institutions are hoping for Mr Pokhriyal to bring some clarity into the matter.

The minister had earlier held questions and answers sessions for students, parents and teachers by addressing some of the specific concerns put to him through social media. In the webinar held for students on May 5, the minister had revealed the dates for JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020.