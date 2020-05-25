Education Minister To Address Webinar For 45,000 Colleges On May 28

  • Home
Education Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', will host a webinar to address issues of 45,000 colleges. This follows webinars with parents, students and teachers.

May 25, 2020

Image credit: Twitter
New Delhi:

The Education Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', will address an online seminar for all 45,000 colleges in the country on May 28 at 3 pm.

This webinar will be conducted by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council, or NAAC, for addressing the problems arising out of the COVID-19 lockdown and the grievances faced by students of colleges. This web-seminar seeks to find solutions how to deal with the problems and “turn challenges into opportunities”.

Mr Pokhriyal on his Twitter handle said: “NAAC and I are going to establish a direct dialogue with 45,000 colleges across the country on Thursday, May 28 at 3 pm. I hope to join me in this campaign and we will all join together successfully COVID-19 facing a crisis, will turn challenges into opportunities.”

Earlier, Mr Pokhriyal had used similar webinars, in this period of lockdown, to address parents' queries about several issues being faced by students during the pandemic. The Minister also addressed a webinar meant exclusively for teachers. In the webinar for students on May 5, he even announced the dates for the Joint Entrance Examination Main, or JEE Main 2020, for engineering, as well as the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, or NEET 2020, for admission to medical colleges.

With the webinar meant exclusively for colleges, it is expected that the minister will address issues being faced by the colleges including classes going online, disruption of academic calendar and delay in exams. Mr Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' has appealed to the students and colleges to give suggestions and feedback on his Twitter handle.

The coronavirus outbreak and the lockdown enforced to slow its spread has cause widespread disruption to education. Earlier in the month, the University Grants Commission, or UGC, issued a set of guidelines to get the academic calendar back on track. However, problems, especially with online teaching and examinations persist with widespread protests against some universities' decision to hold exams online.

