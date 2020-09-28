Education Minister To Address Queries On NEP 2020 On October 1

  • Home
NEP 2020: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will address the students on October 1 and answer their queries related to the new National Education Policy 2020.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 28, 2020 6:51 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The Union Minister of Education, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, will answer queries relating to the new National Education Policy and address the students on Thursday, October 1. Through this address, the Education Minister aims to clear doubts arising out of NEP 2020 by the students. The students across the country had earlier sent several queries on the new National Education Policy with the minister on his Twitter handle.

The live session will be hosted on the official Twitter handle of the Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ and the official Facebook page of the ministry. Students have been encouraged to ask questions with #NEPTransformingIndia hashtag on Twitter.

The minister in his Twitter handle said: “Dear students, on 1st October I will be answering all your queries related to #NEP2020 that you shared earlier with me on my Twitter page. Save the Date and feel free to spread the word!”

Earlier, this month, a two-week long programme -- Shikshak Parv -- was held to address similar queries from teachers across the nation on NEP 2020. Various suggestions and doubts on the new National Education Policy were shared and addressed. The ministry, as part of Shikshak Parv, held numerous conclaves, award-distribution ceremonies for teachers and webinars to take the new National Education Policy 2020 forward.

