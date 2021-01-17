Education Minister To Address Kendriya Vidyalaya Students Today

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will be addressing the students of Kendriya Vidyalaya today during a live Twitter session at 12:00 pm. He is expected to discuss the reopening of Kendriya Vidyalayas after several months of online classes. He may also talk about the mental health of the students who had to face several problems during the online classes.

The webinar is exclusively meant for the students of KV who have been studying via online classes. It may also address the students of Classes 10 and 12 who will be appearing for the CBSE board examinations 2021 starting from May 1. The physical classes are yet to begin for board exam candidates who will be starting with the practical exams in March/April.

Union Education Minister announced about the live session with the Kendriya Vidyalaya students on his Twitter handle as he invited the students and teachers to share their concerns using #EducationMinisterGoesLive.

I will be going #live to interact with the students of Kendriya Vidyalaya on 18th January at 12 noon.

Join the session #live on my Twitter /FB pages, 🔎for username: @DrRPNishank.

Looking forward to the interaction!#EducationMinisterGoesLive pic.twitter.com/iiX5bNjmZf — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) January 17, 2021

Soon after the announcement of a live session, various KV students flooded Twitter with their concerns surrounding the reopening of the schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of them demanded the COVID-19 vaccine before reopening the schools while few of them wanted the schools to reopen at the earliest so they could finish theri syllabus before the final exams and clarify their doubts with the teachers.

Some of the students requested to do away with the final exams even if the COVID-19 vaccine is available as they were unable to prepare for the tests during online classes.

During the previous live session of the Education Minister on December 31, he declared the dates for CBSE board exams 2021. The theory papers will begin from May 1 while the practicals exams will be conducted individually by the schools. They can hold the practical exams from March 1 till the beginning of the theory papers.

The CBSE board exam datesheet 2021 is yet to be released.