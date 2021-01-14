  • Home
Education Minister To Address Kendriya Vidyalaya Students On January 18

#EducationMinisterGoesLive: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will host a live interaction with Kendriya Vidyalaya students on January 18.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 14, 2021 6:42 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will host a live webinar with the Kendriya Vidyalaya students (KV students) on January 18. The Education Minister’s webinar with the KV students is likely to address queries about the upcoming exams including exam syllabus, mental and physical health of students. Mr Pokhriyal will go live at 12 noon on January 18 on the Education Ministry’s Twitter handle and Facebook page.

With the webinar meant exclusively for Kendriya Vidyalaya students, it is expected that Mr Nishank will address the concerns including exam dates, exam syllabus. Students of Kendriya Vidyalayas across the country can also share their concerns and suggestions on Twitter by using #EducationMinisterGoesLive.

Announcing the date and time of the live interaction, Dr Nishnak on his micro-blogging site said: “I will be going live to interact with the students of Kendriya Vidyalaya on 18th January at 12 noon.”

“Join the session live on my Twitter/ FB pages, for username: @DrRPNishank. Looking forward to the interaction!” the Minister added.

Before this webinar, the Education Minister went live to declare the CBSE exam dates, and JEE Main dates. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examinations have been scheduled between May 4 and June 10. Considering the hardships students had to face during the COVID-19 induced lockdown and coping with the online mode of learning, the board has made several changes in favour of the students. Reduction in the CBSE syllabus, changes in exam pattern and marking scheme are some of the changes made for the CBSE students. CBSE is likely to release the upcoming exam date sheets for the 2021 board exams soon at cbse.nic.in.

Kendriya Vidyalaya school students
