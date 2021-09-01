Education Minister To Address 61st Foundation Day Of NCERT Today

Dharmendra Pradhan will address the foundation day of NCERT today

The Union Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan will address the 61st Foundation Day of National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) today, September 1. The NCERT Foundation Day will start at 11 am today. Apart from the Union Education Minister, Ministers of State for Education, Subhas Sarkar and Dr Raj Kumar Ranjan Singh will also attend the foundation day of NCERT. Santosh Kumar Sarangi, Additional Secretary, DoSEL, Professor Sridhar Srivastava, Director, NCERT and senior official of the Education Ministry and NCERT will be present during the foundation ceremony of NCERT today.

The NCERT assists and advises the government on policies and programmes for qualitative improvement in school education in the country.

As a premier national organisation, a government statement issued on Tuesday, August 31 said, the Council is committed towards promoting excellence, equity, inclusiveness and quality, in the arena of school education.

The significant activities of NCERT, the statement added, covers research, development of curriculum, textual and training materials (both face-to-face and online), and supplementary readers, aim to meet the needs of teacher educators, teachers and students.

NCERT has significantly contributed to all deliberations and consultations of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, organised at all levels including the grassroots, it added.

Contributions were made in developing Learning Outcomes (LO’s) and in preparing e-contents in all subject areas covering all stages of school education, for concept clarification and better understanding of subjects.

NCERT, the statement said, is presently working towards development of National Curriculum Framework for school education, early childhood care and education, adult education and teacher education. It is helping the states to develop their own state curriculum frameworks. During the pandemic time, NCERT developed alternative academic calendar for students of all classes and subjects so that their learning is not affected when the schools are closed.