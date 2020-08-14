Image credit: Wikimedia Commons Education Institutes To Celebrate Independence Day Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, India will celebrate its 74th Independence Day tomorrow, August 15. Celebrations will be restricted, to ensure that social-distancing guidelines are followed. Different states have already issued guidelines with some going online to celebrate Independence day 2020.

An order by the Uttar Pradesh government asked schools to celebrate Independence day online, with informative sessions on the freedom movement for students.

“Independence Day 2020 will be celebrated in educational institutions across Uttar Pradesh following state and central government’s COVID-19 guidelines. School students should be told in brief about the martyrs and the freedom struggle. Students should also be informed about different educational schemes by the government,” an official statement said.

According to reports, Odisha will not allow students to participate in the Independence Day celebrations and only teachers and headmasters will participate in the flag hoisting ceremony.

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has asked the state universities to carry out plantation of saplings in their campuses after flag hoisting on the Independence Day. A total of 88,151 saplings have been given to the universities for the plantation drive, Press Trust of India reported.

Jamia Millia Islamia University, New Delhi will celebrate Independence Day In the presence of Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar. The ceremony includes flag hoisting, singing of national anthem, and Independence Day address by Prof. Akhtar, an official statement said.