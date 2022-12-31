Education In 2023: Things To Look Forward To; How It Will Differ From Previous Years

Image credit: Shutterstock Things to look forward to in education sector in 2023

The year 2022 saw major changes in the education system where new rules were set for new dynamics of education in India. Be it the University Grants Commission's (UGCs) new policies, implementation of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission in the undergraduate and postgraduate courses and many other changes that were seen this year, there is no doubt left that the year 2023 would see more reforms in education in a big way.

Let us see how experts in the field envisage education in 2023 and what things can be looked forward to.

The schools are mapping mental, social, and emotional learning to be included as the key focus in the coming years, Dr Kavita Nagpal, VP-Academics, North Zone, ORCHIDS The International Schools said, adding that technology in 2023 will be utilized to the utmost capacity – virtual and augmented reality. Gamification has already taken a prominent place in the system, Dr Kavita added.

Also Read || NEP, CUET: Universities, Colleges See Major Changes In Admission, Teaching Processes In 2022

As skill-based education gains an acceleration in momentum, STEM-based learning will see a significant push in the education sector over the coming years. With NEP coming into its foray, the curriculum will see major changes across schools as experiential learning gains more popularity. Making learning enjoyable will be the core intent behind programs to be introduced by schools in the near future. A value-based education will be the norm going forward, Dr Nagpal said.

Saying that a lot of significant transformations are likely to take place in 2023, Dr Nagpal said: “The Covid era has changed the education dimensions in a big way. Schools are still in evolutionary mode as the Covid threat is looming overhead and also students and parents’ priorities towards the way of education have also changed. Technology is going to play a big role in the coming years.”

Also Read || From Officials Adopting Schools To NGOs Giving Makeovers; More From 2022 That Streamlined Learning Loss

According to Akshay Marwah, Co-Founder, AAFT Online, six essential elements relevant for students across India including skill-based learning, strategic decision-making, flexible and meaningful learning, technology-based learning, personalised training, skilling for emotional and cognitive engagement, and upskilling and reskilling will become all the more relevant in 2023. Education in 2023 will also witness key technological advancements like AI, Virtual Learning, and Metaverse in the world of online learning and teaching. This, Mr Marwah added, will create more professional opportunities for people inclined toward the media and entertainment industry across India.

As per Athena Education, in the post-pandemic world, trends in education will be defined by three parameters that come under the overarching umbrella of technology - accessibility, relevance and long term employability. Accessibility fuelled by new tech is the only way to democratize education. A combination of one of the many hybrid models, virtual classrooms and immersive technologies can be looked forward to in 2023, it added.