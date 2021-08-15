Education And Health Sector Chief Focus Area Of My Government: Sikkim Chief Minister

Image credit: (File Photo) Education and health sector will be chief focus area of my government, said Sikkim Chief Minister

Sikkim Chief Minister PS Tamang on Sunday said education and health sector are the chief focus area of his government. The chief minister in his 75th Independence Day address said due to the COVID pandemic several restrictions have been imposed to avoid large gatherings because of which the people cannot grandly celebrate the event. He said that there are many goals that his government is steadily aspiring to reach and have formulated policies towards achieving them.

Education and the health sector are the chief areas of focus for the state government and a major chunk of the budgetary allocation for the current financial year has been made towards these sectors. Tamang said his government wants to provide best of healthcare and education to the citizens with state-of-the-art facilities which are easily accessible to all even in the remotest areas of the state.

He said that the COVID-19 pandemic has further strengthened the state government’s commitment towards ensuring that its citizens are safe, healthy and have the best of healthcare facilities easily available.

"We are determined to provide health facilities right at the doorsteps of both the rural and urban residents," he said.

Major changes have been brought about in the health sector since the formation of our government. More than 400 health workers, including specialist doctors, medical officers and non-technical employees have been recruited.

He said that cancer hospital at Karfectar, South Sikkim is under consideration under PPP mode. Dialysis centres have been established in district hospitals of Gyalshing Namchi and Gangtok.

Sufficient ICU have been created in STNM and District Hospitals. Upscaling of Namchi Hospital to 300 bed hospitals with high-class modern facilities is underway which will cater for the need of South and West Sikkim district.

The state government will also commence with the facility of Mobile Village Clinic Ambulances with a doctor and nurse and all the basic medical facilities and will go for a weekly visit to all the villages so that the villagers need not come to the district hospitals for minor ailments.

The state government seeks to boost and transform the education sector to ensure complete literacy and quality education for the students, he said.

The state government desires to see that the students receive a holistic education, both academics and co-curricular activities, to enable them to meet the growing challenges of the modern world. He said that the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University of Excellence is being established at Chakhung, West Sikkim which will engage top-class professionals, internationally experienced academicians and recognized education administrators.

Extension of Campus of Sikkim University for Master Degree Courses in different colleges of Sikkim has been initiated.

Mr Tamang said establishment of 32 community radio stations with the support of the Government of India to reach out to students, even in the remotest corners of the State.

The state government has passed the bill for establishing Kanchanjunga Buddhist University at Pangthang by Denzong Charities Trust and the setting up of Board of Open Schooling and Skill Education for the state in a PPP model.

Similarly, upcoming universities like Sikkim Medhavi University at Bermiok, Sikkim International University, Sribadam and Sikkim Alpine University, Kamrang will aid in making Sikkim an Institutional area. Money has been allocated for the construction of Sikkim State University at Temi Tarku in South Sikkim.

"The state government stands firm in its resolve to turn Sikkim into the 'Education Hub of the Country' and aims to cater to students from all across the globe", he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)