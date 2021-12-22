Education Department Of Bodoland Regional Council Visits Delhi Government Schools

  • Home
The Education Department of Bodoland Regional Council on Wednesday visited Delhi government schools to understand the education model of the national capital, officials said.

New Delhi:

The Education Department of Bodoland Regional Council on Wednesday visited Delhi government schools to understand the education model of the national capital, officials said. The team visited two schools in Sector 10 and Sector 19 in south west Delhi's Dwarka.

"The Bodoland Regional Council team learnt about the ongoing 'mindset curricula' in the schools. They were explained about the entrepreneurship mindset curriculum, happiness curriculum and deshbhakti curriculum. They also expressed an interest in seeking the Delhi government’s cooperation in implementing such curricula in the schools of Bodoland," a statement by the city government said.

Following the school visit, the team met Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia.

Jagdish P Brahma, Director Education, Department of Education, Bodoland Regional Council, said, "After witnessing the motivation of teachers while visiting the schools in Delhi, the team learnt that to improve the quality of education, training of teachers should also be focussed upon. Twenty-five teachers from Bodoland had previously visited and witnessed the education model of Delhi, and are working with a different spirit after their return."

