Education Is Continuous Process In Armed Forces: Senior Army officer

General Officer-Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) Southern Command Lieutenant General J S Nain of the Indian Army on Monday said education is an integral part and a continuous process in the armed forces. Lt General Nain was speaking at the felicitation of illustrious and renowned Lt Generals and officers of the equivalent rank in the Navy and Air Force organised by Symbiosis in Pune.

"Education is an integral part and a continuous process even in the Armed Forces. It starts at training academics and gathers pace as one progresses in his or her career," Lt General Nain said. As geopolitics, geoeconomics, strategy and weapon systems become more and more sophisticated, the emerging technologies in space, cyber, and information warfare (IW) are changing the character of war, he said.

"Education in the military in newer domains becomes even more critical, as it provides an intellectual architecture for better field success and to remain ahead of the curve," the senior Army officer said. Lt General J S Nain informed that the Southern Command has taken the initiative to provide internships to students in the emerging domains such as cyber, space, IW and AI, quantum computing among other facets.

