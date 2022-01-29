Education Budget 2022: What Education Sector Expects From Union Budget? Check Experts' Reactions

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check expectations from education sector

Education Budget 2022: Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will unveil the Budget 2022 on February 1. The experts in the education sector wished to see an increase in allocation in this year's budget, with some changes in policies focusing on a longer term impact in the education sector.

Last year amid the Covid-19 pandemic situations, the budget in the education sector was slashed by 6 per cent- Rs 93,224 crore in 2021-22 from Rs 99,311 crore in 2020-21.

Union Budget 2022-23: Here Are The Expectations From Education Sector

According to Mr. Jai Decosta, Founder and CEO at K12 Techno Services Pvt. Ltd, as education sector is looking for reinvigoration, the Edupreneurs have few wishes and expectations from the government. Mr. Decosta said, "The most prominent problem for educational institutes has been the lack of funds to acquire and/ upgrade technologically due to directives given by many State Govts. to reduce school fees or exempt them completely. It was the biggest challenge for most of the education providers to maintain the quality of their service, training for teachers to adjust to the new techniques, and also pay salaries to their staff on time as their savings started to dry up without a timely infusion of adequate funds."

"Also, in FY 2021-2022 funds dedicated for the education sector were slashed and allocated to the healthcare sector as it was the need of the hour to tackle an imminent crisis. India ranks 62 nd among the 104 countries as per the IMD survey in terms of total public expenditure on education per student and measures of the quality of education (pupil-teacher ratio in primary and in secondary education. This is exactly what needs to be changed in the coming years. It is a wish among Edupreneurs that this year the allocation must be between 13-15% as a substitute to the slashes done last year considering the situation has been better than the previous years," he said.

Ms. Surabhi Goel, CEO, Aditya Birla Education Academy, Aditya Birla World Academy said, "The pandemic has resulted in a tremendous learning loss for students across the country. As children return back to school in phases, it is essential that the Government sets up programs to bridge this learning gap. One step in this process would be a robust program to train teachers on how they can work with students to bring them at par with the expected learning levels of their grade. In order to facilitate this, the Government must allow partnerships between private players to be a part of educational governing bodies to ensure a greater reach for upskilling programs in the government sector for teachers. Partnerships will ensure that all teachers across the country are trained before the next academic year begins and each school can plan a few weeks of a bridging course at the beginning of the year. Along with this, reduction in the GST slab for teacher training will help make these trainings accessible to all teachers. We hope that the educational reforms in Budget 2022 will result in more effective reach and aid in achieving the goals of an inclusive and Atmanirbhar education system.”

Mr. Prateek Bhargava, Founder and CEO, Mindler said, "Last couple of years the education landscape across the country has undergone a huge transformation. With online and hybrid learning taking over, the pandemic changed the way education was perceived and opened a myriad of opportunities and innovation. This also brought into the limelight the huge inequality in terms of access of resources and quality of learning. In the budget 2022, I look forward to seeing a massive focus towards a robust and improved digital infrastructure. While the government has put a lot of emphasis and come up with various initiatives to help students and stakeholders, ensuring adoption will require a lot of focus on making these solutions accessible. I also expect the government to continue its focus on upgrading the abilities of our teachers as that’s where the real impact will come from. From an ed-tech sector perspective I expect the government to also reduce the GST rate on ed-tech solutions which will make these solutions more accessible to students and parents in these difficult times. With NEP 2020 in its implementation phase the government should also put a lot of emphasis on ensuring scientific career guidance in schools and institutions so that students and parents can understand the emerging landscape and leverage the various routes and pathways being introduced by the government. This will truly help the other interventions being made by the government towards retaining students in the education system as we start recovering from the pandemic. Lastly, while the government has taken incredible initiatives in building a strong learning ecosystem, the budget should also look at involving ed-tech startups as part of educational governing bodies to bring the best learning solutions for our future generation."

According to Dishan Kamdar, Vice-Chancellor, FLAME University, "“We hope that the budgetary allocation to the overall education sector will see an increase this year, as the last two years have severely impacted both institutions and students, with a shift to the online mode. A fund allocation for the advancement in Technology Infrastructure to help enable institutes to invest in the latest technology tools, software, and high-speed connectivity will surely deliver a seamless high-quality learning experience to their students. The Government could also develop an education loan scheme for the ease in accessibility, disbursement and repayment terms which will support students from the lesser privileged strata and the deeper pockets of the country to benefit from.”

Dr Silpi Sahoo, Chairperson, SAI International Education Group said, "The progress of a nation depends on the educated youth. We hope our Government shift their focus on the education sector with a vision that not a single child is deprived of quality education. We expect to see an increase in the allocation of annual budget for education from 6% as done in 2021 which amount a total allocation of Rs. 93,223 crores, against Rs. 99,311 crores in the year before that. We are hoping for an increase of allocation of the annual education budget to 10%."

"Currently, the GST rate which is applied on education is categorized under Education Services and hence 18% GST is levied, we expect the Government to revise the GST rate and reduce it to 5%. The pandemic has severely impacted the learning process and students are looking at the other supplementary sources, hence, reducing the GST will ease the pressure of the parents especially those from lower or middle class and learning will be made affordable for all the sections of the society," the chairperson said.

Mr. Ashwani Awasthi, Managing Director, RICS School of Built Environment said, "At the moment, a student education loan and a car loan have the same interest rate. There is a need for the government to subsidize student education loans to make it simpler for students to seek higher education. The government should encourage the educational institutions to collaborate more with academia to ensure that the curriculum given meets the demands of the industry. Academic institutions should be given special recognition and concessions for collaborating with industry to provide students with the necessary skills and competencies and to prepare them for the workforce. This will assist in bridging the skills gap that exists in the majority of industries, as well as assisting students in not only surviving but thriving in the turbulent and uncertain future. It is vital to highlight that education will play an important part in helping the government achieve its goal of making India a USD 5 trillion economy by 2025, and hence the education sector must be given the same priority as other major sectors of the economy."

Mr. Aakash Chaudhry, Managing Director, Aakash Educational Services Limited said, "Covid-19 adversely impacted the education system and forced an increase in the rate of school dropouts. The government should announce an attractive stimulus package and provisions for the education industry to bridge the glaring gap between urban and rural populations. The Government also needs to support telecom companies so that they develop better infrastructure, internet connectivity, access to modern devices, ensuring last-mile delivery, quality guidance to the underserved who have been left behind owing to the digital divide. While skilling, reskilling and upskilling will be the new normal, we need to develop more institutes like IITs, IIMs. NIIT, association with foreign universities offering new-age curriculum in sync with global standards to propel future workforce to be industry-ready. The Government should focus on major fund allocation towards innovation, research and development to help talent create lucrative employment opportunities."