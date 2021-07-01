  • Home
  • Education
  • Education Sector Incurred Maximum Loss Due To COVID-19, Need To Reduce Learning Gap: Manish Sisodia

Education Sector Incurred Maximum Loss Due To COVID-19, Need To Reduce Learning Gap: Manish Sisodia

Noting that the education sector has incurred maximum losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday stressed upon newer approaches for teaching to reduce the learning gap.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 1, 2021 7:44 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

NLSIU Reserves 25% Seats For Karnataka Students, Asks Them To Update CLAT 2021 Application Form
DU Admissions: Hindu College's 1st Cut-Off Marks For Different Courses From Last Year
Manish Sisodia Lays Foundation Stone Of Innovative Auditorium At IP University
Global Water And Climate Adaptation Centre Launched At IIT Madras
Amrita School Of Biotechnology, University Of Arizona To Offer Dual Degree Programme In Life Sciences
Two Delhi University Students Win EY Scholarship 2021
Education Sector Incurred Maximum Loss Due To COVID-19, Need To Reduce Learning Gap: Manish Sisodia
There is a need to come together and take the responsibility of adopting newer and better approaches to teaching and learning, the minister said
New Delhi:

Noting that the education sector has incurred maximum losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday stressed upon newer approaches for teaching to reduce the learning gap.

"The education sector has incurred maximum loss due to the pandemic. Reducing the learning gap is a very difficult mission to undertake, but an important one," Mr Sisodia said after laying the foundation stone for a new placement centre, open theatre and auditorium at the GGSIP University here.

There is a need to come together and take the responsibility of adopting newer and better approaches to teaching and learning in order to reduce this learning gap, he added.

"COVID-19 has widened the learning gap in students, and to reduce this learning gap, we have to urgently adopt novel approaches in our teaching and learning. We have to decide whether we should continue to teach our children using archaic and traditional approaches or really teach them how to learn," the deputy chief minister said.

Reiterating the need to adopt diverse approaches to learning during Covid, Sisodia said two methods of teaching are adopted in the field of higher education all over the world – one involves teaching content from four-five books, and the other is to teach children to read by taking samples from some part of the content in books.

"While the first method of teaching is adopted in most of the universities in our country, the second method is mostly adopted in developed countries. COVID-19 has challenged us to adopt the second method of teaching and teach students how to learn," Mr Sisodia said.

Manish Sisodia, who is also Delhi's education minister, stated that it is time for us to decide the kind of approaches we should adopt in our online or semi-online modules.

"It will be incredibly unfair to students if we insist on teaching them in traditional ways. We need to adopt a massive change in our teaching methods so that we can do justice to our present and future generation of children.

"I appeal to the teachers to adopt new and innovative methods of teaching and share them with other colleagues so that we can collectively reduce the learning gap," Mr Sisodia said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Education News Manish Sisodia
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
ICAI Opt-Out Facility For CA July 2021 Exams Explained
ICAI Opt-Out Facility For CA July 2021 Exams Explained
CLAT 2021 Application Form Correction Window Opened With Additional Exam Centres
CLAT 2021 Application Form Correction Window Opened With Additional Exam Centres
NLSIU Reserves 25% Seats For Karnataka Students, Asks Them To Update CLAT 2021 Application Form
NLSIU Reserves 25% Seats For Karnataka Students, Asks Them To Update CLAT 2021 Application Form
Forum To Deal With Grievances On Class 12 Assam Board Results: Education Minister Ranoj Pegu
Forum To Deal With Grievances On Class 12 Assam Board Results: Education Minister Ranoj Pegu
DU Admissions: Hindu College's 1st Cut-Off Marks For Different Courses From Last Year
DU Admissions: Hindu College's 1st Cut-Off Marks For Different Courses From Last Year
.......................... Advertisement ..........................