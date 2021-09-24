  • Home
  • Education
  • EDMC Plans To Introduce Book On Freedom Fighters, Kargil War Heroes For Class 5 Students

EDMC Plans To Introduce Book On Freedom Fighters, Kargil War Heroes For Class 5 Students

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation has planned to introduce a book on Indian freedom fighters and Kargil war heroes to students of Class 5 in its schools to infuse a "sense of patriotism" among them at an early age.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 24, 2021 8:11 am IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

'School Mitras' To Help Bring Parents Closer To Management Panels In Delhi Government Schools
Delhi Government's Mega PTM Has Helped Parents Get Involved In Children's Development Process: Research
Not Practical To Have Specific Teacher-Pupil Ratio Of Special Educators In General Schools: Supreme Court
Schools In Kerala To Reopen In Staggered Manner From November 1: Chief Minister
"Great Honour", Says K Kasturirangan On Heading School Curriculum Panel
K Kasturirangan To Head Education Ministry's Panel To Develop New Curriculum For Schools
EDMC Plans To Introduce Book On Freedom Fighters, Kargil War Heroes For Class 5 Students
East Delhi Municipal Corporation will introduce books on freedom fighters, Kargil war heroes for Class 5 students
New Delhi:

The BJP-led East Delhi Municipal Corporation has planned to introduce a book on Indian freedom fighters and Kargil war heroes to students of Class 5 in its schools to infuse a "sense of patriotism" among them at an early age, its mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal said on Thursday.

The book titled 'Bharat ke Veer Senani' contains chapters on 20 revolutionaries, including Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekar Azad, Rani Laxmi Bai, Udham Singh among others, he said.

Life stories of six Kargil conflict heroes, including Captain Vikram Batra, are also part of the book. Kargil war took place between India and Pakistan in 1999, and Captain Batra and several other Indian soldiers were martyred in it.

"This book, we have planned to introduce as part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' which marks 75th year of India's Independence. Only about 100 copies have been published as now, as we will do bulk production only after getting due approval of the House, as we will need budget for that too," Mr Aggarwal said.

"If we introduce our (EDMC schools') Class 5 student the stories of bravery and valour of these freedom fighters and war heroes, it will inject a sense of patriotism in the students at an early age," the mayor said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Education News CLass 5 exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
GATE 2022 Registration Without Late Fee Ends Tomorrow; Know Details
GATE 2022 Registration Without Late Fee Ends Tomorrow; Know Details
NTSE Stage 2 Exam To Be Held On October 24; Know Details
NTSE Stage 2 Exam To Be Held On October 24; Know Details
Education Ministry, UGC Conducts Webinar On Strengthening Indian Languages
Education Ministry, UGC Conducts Webinar On Strengthening Indian Languages
MAT 2021 Result Declared For September Session; Direct Link
MAT 2021 Result Declared For September Session; Direct Link
UGC Scholarship For College, University Students: Eligibility, Amount, Other Details
UGC Scholarship For College, University Students: Eligibility, Amount, Other Details
.......................... Advertisement ..........................