Economics Teachers From Delhi University Oppose Online Exams, Suggests Alternatives

Economics teachers from DU have written a letter opposing online exams

Over 170 Economics professors from Delhi University have issued a joint letter opposing the prospect of online examinations and suggesting some alternatives to conduct the semester-end exams.

"Based on strong student feedback and our own experience of the unsatisfactory and limited scope and coverage of online classes, we feel that there are very serious hindrances to time-bound online open book examinations in the pattern suggested by the university," says the letter.

The teachers refer to the issue of slow or no internet connectivity and said that the issues in internet connectivity were felt even while teaching classes online. The teachers also point out that situation may be worse for students in containment zone.

Another hurdle that students may face in sitting for an online exam is in scanning and uploading answers. 'The server may take hours to upload and many students' internet connection may be weak to sustain this process,' says the letter.

Students who went back home during the midterm break do not have proper study material and not entire study material is uploaded online. Many students do not have a computer at home and they cannot be expected to prepare for exams using a phone. Moreover, domestic environment may not be conducive for writing exams for some students.

They have also expressed their concerns about the sanctity of exams which will be conducted in this manner.

"As this is designed to be online examinations, how will the university ensure that the answers that the students are uploading are not copied from each other (through parallel internet communication) or dictated by someone else? This problem cannot be avoided by making it open book because open book exams are open about source material but they strictly bar communication with anybody else, which can be easily violated here," states the letter.

The teachers have also raised concerns about the choice of questions to be provided to the students. Since the course could not be completed when the University closed down and that online teaching has been extremely uneven and inaccessible to many students, the range of choice given to the students should be much more than usual. But the University guideline states that students will be given 6 choices put of which they have to answer 4.

"Anyway, having a standard format like 4 out of 6 and that too without parts is a very mechanical approach to conducting examinations when we have extremely diverse courses, whose specific nature and mode of testing varies greatly."

The letter has suggested some alternatives for the promotion of students. It says that for the final semester, students can be assessed based on internal assessment and no grades should be assigned for this semester's papers at all. Students would need to pass their course based on the respective internal assessments and no grades for these courses will be mentioned in the grade-sheet. Many Universities in USA are following this similar method, the letter says.

It also reiterates a suggestion made by the Department of Sociology, that to constitute the grades for this semester based on students' overall existing GPA of the previous semesters along with a component of internal assessment for this semester.

Option for appearing in exam to improve grades should be allowed after the situation normalizes.

The letter also says that the unique situation of ex-students who were due to write their exams has also been overlooked in the directions issued by the University.



