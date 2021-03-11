Election Commission Allows Postponement Of Kerala SSLC, Plus Two Exams

  • Home
The Election Commission of India on Thursday permitted the Kerala Government to postpone the Class 10 and Class 12 school examinations to April 8, in view of the state assembly polls scheduled to be held on April 6.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Mar 11, 2021 10:22 pm IST | Source: PTI

Thiruvananthapuram:

The Election Commission of India on Thursday permitted the Kerala Government to postpone the Class 10 and Class 12 school examinations to April 8, in view of the state assembly polls scheduled to be held on April 6.

The state had sought postponement of the SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) and Higher Secondary school examinations, which were to commence from March 17, as teachers had been put on poll duty and classrooms were to be used for polling purposes.

The LDF Government had shot off a letter seeking postponement of the examinations to the Chief Electoral Officer, Kerala, who forwarded it to the EC for approval. The examinations, which were slated from March 17 earlier, will be held from April 8 to April 30 following the EC permission, government sources said.

Some left teachers' organisations had sought postponement of the examinations while the opposition was against it.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Kerala SSLC Exam Kerala Plus Two exam
