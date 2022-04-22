  • Home
Earth Day 2022: This Year’s Theme, History, Significance

The theme of World Earth Day 2022 is ‘Invest In our Planet' calling for businesses to shift towards sustainable practices.

Education | Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: Apr 22, 2022 12:41 pm IST

Earth Day 2022: This Year's Theme, History, Significance
Earth Day 2022 theme is ‘Invest In our Planet'
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Earth Day 2022: Earth Day, also known as the International Mother Earth Day, is celebrated every year on April 22 to spread awareness about issues, including the rampant increase in pollution, global warming, and deforestation, which harm the environment and result in the destruction of the planet. Countries from all over the world come together to raise awareness about the dire need to protect our environment.

Earth Day 2022: Theme

The theme of World Earth Day 2022 is ‘Invest In our Planet' calling for businesses to shift towards sustainable practices. This movement is expected to change the business climate, the political climate, and how to take the action on the climate. “Now is the time for the unstoppable courage to preserve and protect our health, our families, and our livelihoods, ” says earthday.org.

Earth Day 2022: History

On April 22, 1970, 20 million American citizens took to the streets across the city to protest against the environmental crisis such as water pollution, oil spilling, forest fire, air pollution etc. That street protest created a huge buzz and spread like wildfire as hundreds of cities joined gradually to the revolution to make it one of the biggest protests on the globe. From the first World Day movement to the current World Day 2022 celebration, the planet made the largest civic event to remember forever.

Now, Earth Day 2022 is celebrated to spread awareness through various seminars, events and concerts. These modern environmental movements help the world realise the need to nurture the planet for better living.

Earth Day 2022: Significance

Earth Day 2022 is celebrated across the globe to turn the limelight on the issues the environment is facing and to come up with actions against the illness of the planet.

