DUTA Seeks Setting Up Of Oxygen Plant To Prepare For Possible Third Covid Wave

The Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) on Thursday proposed to the varsity administration to set up an oxygen plant in north campus to prepare for a possible third Covid wave.

Updated: Jun 11, 2021 10:46 am IST

New Delhi:

The Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) on Thursday proposed to the varsity administration to set up an oxygen plant in north campus to prepare for a possible third Covid wave, it said in a statement. The association also urged the university to expedite any clearance process and distribute adequate number of oxygen concentrators among colleges and hostels, it said.

The proposal was discussed at a meeting held by DUTA office bearers with the Delhi University (DU) Vice Chancellor (VC) and Registrar.

According to DUTA, it discussed a proposal of setting up the plant through contributions of teachers and employees as decided in the last executive meeting to which the VC assured that they are also exploring various ways of materialising the demand including requesting funds from the government and various agencies. In the meeting, the teachers’ body also requested inclusion of elected DUTA members in the ‘Covid task force’ of the university, the statement mentioned.

"The delegation also requested that teachers be given EL benefits (30 days) or equivalent days of station leave, which a teacher may avail in the period for which she/he is not assigned any classes or special Covid-care leave to deal with illness of self and family members," it said, adding that the university has agreed to consider the matter.

The DUTA also requested the university to ensure employees get salaries on time in the 12 DU colleges that are fully funded by the Delhi government.

It also asked the university administration to remind the Delhi government about its promise of allocating Rs 28 crore to settle the issue of this existing gap in grants and requirements.

At least 40 professors of the varsity have so far lost their lives due to coronavirus.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

