DUTA Organises Outreach Programme To Create Awareness About 12 Delhi Government-Funded DU Colleges

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons An outreach programme, 'Jan Samvad', was organised by DUTA to create public awareness about 12 Delhi government-funded DU colleges

The Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) on Saturday organised an outreach programme, 'Jan Samvad', to create public awareness about the alleged "crises" in 12 Delhi government-funded DU colleges. The teachers' association has been protesting since earlier this month over a number of issues, including appointment of senior administrative officers to the 12 colleges and a 'Pattern of Assistance' document which it alleged would "inevitably lead to dismemberment of these colleges from the Delhi University".

In a statement, the DUTA said teachers, students and non-teaching staff distributed leaflets at five locations – DU Metro Station, Nehru Place Metro Station, Rithala Metro Station, Dwarka Mor Metro Station and outside Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College – as part of its outreach programme.

"People were shocked to know the kind of ordeal that employees of these 12 colleges had to face during the lockdown and still continue to face as salaries and pension are repeatedly delayed. People were strongly critical of the Delhi Government's refusal to timely release Grant-in-Aids," it said.

It added that people were of the "firm opinion that any attempt to privatise and dismember these 12 colleges from the Delhi University should be strongly opposed". The colleges, which were earlier referred to as "100 per cent funded Delhi Government-maintained colleges of DU", are now addressed in the document as "100 per cent funded Delhi Government-sponsored college affiliated to University of Delhi".

"The change in the manner of referencing clearly strengthens the apprehension that the Delhi Government - earlier tasked with maintaining these educational institutions, is now redefining itself as the sponsor of edu-business units - to find ways of disaffiliating them from Delhi University," the DUTA said in an earlier statement.

The association said it would "step up its agitation" if its demands are not met and added that in the coming few days, it would reach out to more people beyond campuses.