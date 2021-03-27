  • Home
  • Education
  • DUTA Organises Outreach Programme To Create Awareness About 12 Delhi Government-Funded DU Colleges

DUTA Organises Outreach Programme To Create Awareness About 12 Delhi Government-Funded DU Colleges

DUTA has been protesting since earlier this month over a number of issues, including appointment of senior administrative officers to the 12 colleges and a 'Pattern of Assistance' document which it alleged would "inevitably lead to dismemberment of these colleges from DU".

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Mar 27, 2021 11:16 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

DUTA Takes Out Rally To CM House Against 'Pattern Of Assistance' Document
DUTA Protests At Vice Chancellor Office Against 'Pattern Of Assistance'; To Continue DU Shut Down
DU Online Exams: Students Facing Technical Issues Can Email Answer Sheets
Delhi University Semester Exams Begin; Important instructions, COVID-19 Guidelines To Follow
DUTA Continues Delhi University Shutdown, Alleges Government Planning To Disaffiliate 12 Colleges
Pending Salaries: Governing Body Representatives Of 12 DU Colleges Allege Financial Irregularities
DUTA Organises Outreach Programme To Create Awareness About 12 Delhi Government-Funded DU Colleges
An outreach programme, 'Jan Samvad', was organised by DUTA to create public awareness about 12 Delhi government-funded DU colleges
Image credit: Wikimedia Commons
New Delhi:

The Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) on Saturday organised an outreach programme, 'Jan Samvad', to create public awareness about the alleged "crises" in 12 Delhi government-funded DU colleges. The teachers' association has been protesting since earlier this month over a number of issues, including appointment of senior administrative officers to the 12 colleges and a 'Pattern of Assistance' document which it alleged would "inevitably lead to dismemberment of these colleges from the Delhi University".

Recommended:  Use DU College Predictor to Know Your Admission Chances in DU Colleges Based on Your 12th Percentage  CLICK HERE

In a statement, the DUTA said teachers, students and non-teaching staff distributed leaflets at five locations – DU Metro Station, Nehru Place Metro Station, Rithala Metro Station, Dwarka Mor Metro Station and outside Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College – as part of its outreach programme.

"People were shocked to know the kind of ordeal that employees of these 12 colleges had to face during the lockdown and still continue to face as salaries and pension are repeatedly delayed. People were strongly critical of the Delhi Government's refusal to timely release Grant-in-Aids," it said.

It added that people were of the "firm opinion that any attempt to privatise and dismember these 12 colleges from the Delhi University should be strongly opposed". The colleges, which were earlier referred to as "100 per cent funded Delhi Government-maintained colleges of DU", are now addressed in the document as "100 per cent funded Delhi Government-sponsored college affiliated to University of Delhi".

"The change in the manner of referencing clearly strengthens the apprehension that the Delhi Government - earlier tasked with maintaining these educational institutions, is now redefining itself as the sponsor of edu-business units - to find ways of disaffiliating them from Delhi University," the DUTA said in an earlier statement.

The association said it would "step up its agitation" if its demands are not met and added that in the coming few days, it would reach out to more people beyond campuses.

Click here for more Education News
University of Delhi Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Cochin University Introduces New MTech Course; Register Through CUSAT CAT
Cochin University Introduces New MTech Course; Register Through CUSAT CAT
CMAT On March 31; Check Preparation Tips, Admit Card Details
CMAT On March 31; Check Preparation Tips, Admit Card Details
IISc Bangalore Releases Joint Admission Test For Masters (JAM) Score Card
IISc Bangalore Releases Joint Admission Test For Masters (JAM) Score Card
GATE 2021: IIT Bombay Releases Score Card
GATE 2021: IIT Bombay Releases Score Card
Registration Date For Mahatma Gandhi National Fellowship Offered By IIMs Extended
Registration Date For Mahatma Gandhi National Fellowship Offered By IIMs Extended
.......................... Advertisement ..........................