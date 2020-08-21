DUTA Holds Protests Over Release Of Grants To Colleges

The Delhi University Teachers Association (DUTA) on Friday formed a human chain to protest the alleged 'inadequate and delayed' disbursal of grants to 12 varsity colleges funded by the AAP-led government. The DUTA members, who gathered a central Delhi's Mandi house area, alleged that the employees in these colleges are not getting salary for the last four months.

Rajesh Jha, assistant professor at Rajdhani College, said, "The employees are not getting salary from past four months. Everyone is suffering from this. The colleges do not have funds to pay electricity and telephone bills. We request the Delhi government to release fund as soon as possible."

The Delhi University and the AAP dispensation have been locked in a tussle over formation of governing bodies in 28 colleges fully or partially funded by the city government. DUTA president Rajib Ray said enough is enough and the salary must come.

"For the last four months, the 12 colleges of Delhi University which are funded by the city government is not giving adequate funds to these colleges. Therefore, we are protesting today that enough is enough. The salaries must come to all the twelve colleges," he said.

The protestors held placards with several messages, including demand for release of salaries and grants. The placards also said over 2,400 employees have gone without salaries for the last four months.

Archana from Ambedkar College said,"No salary for more than four months now. This is just not expected. Why are we being harassed. All teachers and non-teaching staff are suffering. The students will also suffer from this," she said.

Around 50 teachers from different colleges took part in the human chain. Police personnel along with para military force were present at the spot. The protest lasted for around half an hour.

"We are concerned about our health, but were helpless and had to come here to protest. People are suffering from not getting their salaries. They have several expenses, including installments, children's school fees. I request the government to release the salary of employees as soon as possible," Devesh Birwal, assistant professor at Satyawati College, said.

"During this pandemic situation, all teachers are taking the semesters forward without taking any break, then why they are not being paid for their job. Teachers are doing their work and we want the government to release the fund as soon as possible," said Amit Singh, executive member of DUTA and assistant professor at Shyam Cal college.