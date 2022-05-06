DUTA Claims Students Unable To Register For CoA From Delhi University's NTA Portal

  • Home
The Delhi University Teachers' Association claimed that students seeking admission to the College of Art through the university's NTA portal are unable to register as it is not showing in the list of colleges.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: May 6, 2022 11:16 am IST

Delhi University
New Delhi:

The Delhi University Teachers' Association on Thursday claimed that students seeking admission to the College of Art through the varsity's National Testing Agency portal are unable to register as it is not showing in the list of colleges. The College of Art (CoA) offers masters and bachelors courses in fine arts. In a letter to Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh, DUTA president AK Bhagi, demanded that students be given the option to apply for admission to the CoA.

The university's National Testing Agency (NTA) portal should be updated at the earliest and the last date to register should be accordingly extended, he also said.

The Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) also demanded that the CoA administration be directed or instructed to start admissions for the session 2021-22 for bachelors and masters in fine arts.

However, Vice Chancellor Singh clarified that the CoA is a Delhi University-affiliated college and its admissions take place separately. In March last year, the government announced that CoA would be affiliated with Ambedkar University, as the college was facing various problems.

Admissions could not be held at CoA during the last academic session as the Delhi University and the Delhi government were caught in a tussle over affiliation. The DUTA in its letter said, "The students, who want to take admission in Bachelor of Fine Arts, and Master of Fine Arts, found that the CoA option is not showing in the online portal for the registration."

"It is also pertinent to mention that the University of Delhi did not give NOC to merge CoA with Ambedkar University," the letter mentioned.

DUTA demands that "students should be given the option to apply for admission in CoA and university NTA portal be updated at the earliest and last date to register accordingly extended".

Speaking to PTI, Singh said admission to the CoA takes place independently and separately. "Since inception, admissions to the CoA take place separately and independently.

It is a DU affiliated college. I dont know why this demand is being raised now," he said. In its letter, the DUTA mentioned: "It is totally unacceptable to DUTA that a whole batch of generation is denied the opportunity to take admissions in one of the premier colleges of University of Delhi."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

University of Delhi

