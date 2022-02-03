  • Home
  • Education
  • DUTA Chief Starts Online Plea Seeking President's Intervention In Absorption Of Ad-Hoc Professors

DUTA Chief Starts Online Plea Seeking President's Intervention In Absorption Of Ad-Hoc Professors

The petition to President Kovind, who is a visitor to the university, claimed that assistant professors have been languishing in various colleges and departments of the university amid job and social insecurity.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Feb 3, 2022 12:19 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Delhi University Forms 4-Member Panel To Look Into Admissions For 2022-23
DU Issues Notification To Discontinue MPhil From Next Academic Session
Delhi University's Draft Undergraduate Curriculum Framework 2022 Draws Mixed Reactions From Teachers
Delhi University Releases Draft Undergraduate Curriculum Framework 2022, Seeks Feedback
Delhi University To Host 98th Convocation On February 26
DU Teachers' Association Calls For Strike On Thursday Over Funds
DUTA Chief Starts Online Plea Seeking President's Intervention In Absorption Of Ad-Hoc Professors
Plea for President's intervention in one-time absorption of Delhi University ad-hoc professors
New Delhi:

Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) chief A K Bhagi has started an online petition seeking President Ram Nath Kovind's intervention for one-time absorption of nearly 4,500 ad-hoc and temporary professors in the institute.

Recommended: Know Your Admission Chances in DU Colleges Based on Your 12th Percentage. Click Here

The petition to President Kovind, who is a visitor to the university, claimed that assistant professors have been languishing in various colleges and departments of the university amid job and social insecurity.

"This is a serious concern of these teachers who are working on ad-hoc/ temporary basis on full-time, approved, sanctioned and substantive posts. If their concern is not addressed in a proper and time-bound manner, it will prove disastrous for their careers and teaching-learning process in the Delhi University," read the petition.

Assistant professors working on an ad-hoc basis are initially appointed for four months under the Delhi University EC resolution of December 27, 2007, and the positions on which they work are usually permanent sanction posts.

"Those who are temporary are paid full salary in the UGC pay scale with full allowances and annual increment as admissible to a government servant and with continuous services, without any notional break.

"However they are discriminated from permanent teachers on account of promotion and they remain assistant professors irrespective of their length of service and academic achievements," the petition stated.

It added that the ad-hoc teachers are paid initial of full UGC pay scale without any increment but with full allowances. "They are given a one-day notional break after 120 days or before and then their services are renewed. The most unfavourable condition is that they are under the constant threat of losing their jobs anytime."

These teachers are deprived of all rightful benefits such as annual increments, promotion, medical benefits, leaves, etc, it said, adding that female colleagues have been denied their right of availing maternity and child care leaves.

It urged President Kovind to direct the Ministry of Education to "consider and meet the legitimate and genuine demand of absorbing the teachers working on ad-hoc/temporary basis observing all constitutional provisions of reservation".

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Education News University of Delhi DUTA
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2021 LIVE: Know When Term 1 Result Will Be Announced? Release Date And Time
Live | CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2021 LIVE: Know When Term 1 Result Will Be Announced? Release Date And Time
Delhi University Forms 4-Member Panel To Look Into Admissions For 2022-23
Delhi University Forms 4-Member Panel To Look Into Admissions For 2022-23
GATE 2022: Supreme Court Dismisses Plea To Defer Exam
GATE 2022: Supreme Court Dismisses Plea To Defer Exam
NEET UG AYUSH Counselling 2021: Registration, Choice Filling Process To Close Today
NEET UG AYUSH Counselling 2021: Registration, Choice Filling Process To Close Today
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 Registration Ends Today; Themes, Guidelines, Important Details
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 Registration Ends Today; Themes, Guidelines, Important Details
.......................... Advertisement ..........................