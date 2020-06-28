DUTA Calls Delhi University's Decision To Postpone Exams For 10 Days 'Irresponsible'

DUTA has called Delhi University's decision to postpone OBE for 10 days 'irresponsible'

Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) called the University's decision to postpone July exams thoughtless and irresponsible and said that it has created more stress and anguish.

"The postponement of the exam for ten days citing the increase in COVID cases suggests that the University believes that the situation is going to miraculously improve in this period," said the Teachers' Association in a letter addressed to the University Vice Chancellor.

DUTA has again called upon the University to cancel the Open Book Exams (OBE). It says that the OBE is 'highly discriminatory towards those who have not had equal access and is bound to put undue strain on students and households in these difficult times'.

DUTA's letter says that 'the University has ignored all the concerns raised in representations sent by Deans, HoDs, teachers and students.'

DUTA further adds that the University has also ignored the HRD Minister's advice to UGC about revisiting the guidelines issued earlier for intermediate and terminal year students.

The letter also refers to students' complaint that several Common Service Centres (CSC) are not functional or are not maintained.

"By forcing students to travel to these Centers to take the OBE examinations, the University is putting their lives and that of their families to great risk," it says.

Delhi University, in May, announced that instead of conducting regular classroom examination it will hold open Book Examination for final year/semester students. The Open Book exam, University said, will require minimal internet and will be of two hours' duration instead of the standard three hours.

Since then, DUTA and student bodies have been protesting against the OBE and have asked the University to roll back the decision.

Delhi University, on June 2, announced that it was postponing the online examinations scheduled from July 1 for ten day. The University said it will announce revised schedule on July 3, 2020.







