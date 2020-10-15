DUSU Meets Ramjas College Principal, Demands Quick Redressal Of Admission Related Issues

Delhi University Students' Union members and Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad representatives met the Principal of Delhi University's Ramjas College and submitted a memorandum asking for redressal of DU admission related issues. DUSU has been receiving frequent complaints on its multilingual helpline regarding the glitches in the process.

Nodal officers of some colleges including Hansraj College, Ramjas College, Kalindi College and Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College have not been available on calls. Colleges have also been rejecting the caste/category certificates given by the students, without giving them an opportunity to submit an undertaking as specified by the Delhi University.

The Principal of Ramjas College gave DUSU an overview of the arrangements made by the college and assured that the grievances will be redressed at the earliest. DUSU has also mailed the Principals of Hansraj College, Kalindi College and ARSD College regarding the aforementioned issues.

Shivangi Kharwal, Joint Secretary, DUSU, said, "We have been receiving calls constantly distressed students. The site crash and the time being taken in verification is a major issue. Some colleges have been rejecting applications citing old category certificates, despite the guidelines from University. The Nodal officers, too, have been unresponsive. DUSU will continue taking up such issues with college principals."

Pradeep Tanwar, Vice-President, DUSU, said, "It is the responsibilities of the colleges and the University to make the admission process hassle free for the students. DUSU's helpline has been receiving calls from students constantly and we have been taking up the issues that come up with respective principals."

The delegation comprised of Pradeep Tanwar, DUSU Vice-president, Shivangi Kharwal, DUSU Joint-Secretary and Ashish Singh from ABVP.