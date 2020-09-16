DU’s St. Stephen’s College: Sciences Cut-Offs Have Increased, Most Sharply in BSc Programme

St. Stephen’s College, affiliated to University of Delhi, has released its first cut-off list for 2020 and the cut-offs for science have risen across programmes. It has risen most sharply in the case of the two BSc Programme courses, increasing by over a whole percentage point in each case. The B SC Programme with Computer Science cut-off has gone up from 96.66% last year, to 97.67% in 2020 and, if studied with Chemistry, the cut-off has risen from 95% to 96.33%. All science courses, Honours and ‘Programme’ have registered increases except BSc Mathematics. Students who belonged to the Humanities stream in Class 12 will find it slightly easier to get into BSc Mathematics at St. Stephen’s this year as the cut-off has dropped from 96.75% in 2019 to 96.5% this year.

‘Cut-offs’ are the minimum score a candidate has to have scored in the Class 12 board exam to be granted admission in a DU college. In the case of St.Stephen’s College, however, meeting the cut-off score is only the first step. Interviews typically follow.

In the rest of the courses in the Sciences, cut-offs have risen for general category candidates. It has gone up from 96.66% to 97.66% in Physics and from 96.33% to 96.65% in Chemistry. In the case of BSc Mathematics, there is an increase for Commerce students (97.5% to 98% this year) and Science students (97.75% in 2019 to 98% this year).

However, in addition to meeting the cut-off requirements, candidates have to also meet other eligibility criteria. Candidates, no matter what stream they belonged to at school, ought to have studied Mathematics for admission to that discipline. For Chemistry and Physics and BSc Programme with Chemistry, it is compulsory to have studied Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) in senior secondary school. For BSc Programme with Computer Science, a background in PCM or Physics-Mathematics-Chemistry will do.

St. Stephen’s, although a part of DU, issues cut-offs separately and has its own admission process. DU’s cut-offs, compiled for all colleges, are expected later.