DU's St Stephen's College Releases First Cut-Off List; 99.5% For BA Economics

St. Stephens has released the first cut-off list for UG admission

St. Stephens College has released the first cut-off list for admission to undergraduate programmes. Students who have applied online for admission to Delhi University affiliated St. Stephen’s BA, BCom and BSc programmes can now check the cut-off list at ststephens.edu. This year, the cut-off is higher in comparison to last year's. For admission to BA Economics (Honours) the cut-off is 99.5 per cent.

In most courses including BA (Hons) History, students will have to score 99 per cent marks or higher marks in Class 12 board exams, for BA programme and BA English, the cut-off is at 99 per cent.

The cut-off for BSc Mathematics (Honours), Physics (Honours) and Chemistry (Honours) stand at 98.5 per cent, 97.99 per cent and 96.33 per cent respectively.

St. Stephen’s College cut off 2021 has highlighted the minimum qualifying marks a student must have secured in Class 12 board exams to be eligible for admission in the UG programmes. The admission criteria differ according to the subjects chosen in Class 12.

St. Stephen’s, although a part of DU, issues cut-off lists separately and has its own admission process. DU’s cut-offs, compiled for all colleges, are expected to be released later.