DU’s St. Stephen’s College Opens Application Portal For CBSE Class 12 Students

St. Stephen's College reopens application window for CBSE Class 12 students

The Delhi University’s St. Stephen’s College has reopened the application process for the students of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The CBSE Class 12th results for the students appearing for the improvement exams and compartment exams were declared on September 29. The St. Stephen’s application window reopened now will facilitate the students whose CBSE results were announced recently. The application window will remain open till October 3, 2021, till 3 pm.

“Applicants whose CBSE results have been announced on September 29 may now register on the St Stephen's UG portal,” a statement on the college website read.

The college has also laid down certain conditions for the students to register on the application portal.

Students must have applied and completed the DU registration form, the college said, adding that they must not have applied earlier, this year, on the St Stephen's College UG portal.

They must meet the St. Stephen’s cut- for the undergraduate UG programmes before registering on the St. Stephen’s admission portal.

St. Stephen’s, although a part of DU, issues cut-off lists separately and has its own admission process. The college had released the first cut-off marks on September 3. For admission to BA Economics (Honours) the cut-off has been set at 99.5 per cent. The cut-off for BA Philosophy Honours for students from Commerce, Humanities and Science streams stand at 98 per cent, 98.75 per cent and 97 per cent respectively.

While for BA History (Honours), it is 99 per cent for Commerce students, 98.25 for Humanities and 99 per cent for Science students. For admission to BA Programme at St. Stephen’s, the first cut-off marks for students from Science and Commerce background is 99 per cent and it is 97.75 for students from Humanities.

Last week, the college had released tentative interview dates for various courses.