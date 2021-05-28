DU's Lakshmibai College Opens Walk-In Vaccination Camp For Employees, Family Members

  • Home
The college had started a COVID-19 isolation centre last month as a tribute to one of its professors, Sangita Sharma, who succumbed to the virus, principal Pratyush Vatsala said. A post-Covid care clinic was started on Wednesday, she added.

New Delhi:

Delhi University's Lakshmibai College began a walk-in vaccination drive on Friday for its employees and their family members aged 45 and above, the institute's principal said. The college had started a COVID-19 isolation centre last month as a tribute to one of its professors, Sangita Sharma, who succumbed to the virus, principal Pratyush Vatsala said. A post-Covid care clinic was started on Wednesday, she added.

"We are a public-funded institution and it's our responsibility to serve the society. The vaccination centre that we have started is currently only for DU staffers and their families, but if we do not get much crowd then we plan to open it for the common people too," Ms Vatsala said.

Till now, the university had three vaccination camps at its health centres in the North and the South Campus and at Shivaji College. "Lakshmibai College, in collaboration with the Office of the District Magistrate, North West, Government of NCT of Delhi, is happy to announce a walk-in vaccination drive from 28th May 2021 onwards.

"Continuing with our humble efforts to fight the pandemic and providing services for Covid care, we are starting COVID vaccination centre in the college premises," the university said on its official Twitter handle.

The centre will be administering Covishield vaccine to serving and retired university employees and their family members who are aged 45 and above without any charge, it said.

"No prior registration is required. Please bring a proof of your identity, Aadhaar, PAN, passport, DL (anyone) with you for registration," the university said.

Professor Balaram Pani, Dean of Colleges, said Shivaji College was earlier administering Covaxin but now it is giving Covishield jabs. At the college, vaccination was also started for 18 plus but had to be stopped owing to the stocks exhausting.

"We plan to start it once we receive the supply," Prof Pani said. Earlier this month, Hansraj College principal Rama Sharma had written to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to offer the college hostel to set up a 100-bed health facility for COVID-19 patients.

The principal had also sought the setting up of a vaccination centre at the college for administering Covishield vaccine to university staffers.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

