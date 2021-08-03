DU’s Daulat Ram College Collaborates With Rajasthan Colleges For Academic Cooperation, Exchange

DRC and Rajasthan Government colleges join for academic collaboration

Daulat Ram College (DRC) of the University of Delhi (DU) has collaborated with colleges in Rajasthan for academic cooperation and exchange on August 2, 2021. The Delhi University college has signed an agreement with Government Girls College and Government College located in Jodhpur and Barmer respectively, in Rajasthan for academic cooperation and exchange. The agreement was signed under the aegis of the Vidya Vistar Scheme of DU which was conceptualised by Vice Chancellor PC Joshi last year.

The agreement, an official statement said, is in line with National Education Policy’s mandate for higher education institutions to adopt a mentoring role to improve the quality of education in the country and take a proactive role to foster academic cooperation with educational institutions in remote areas and share with them its own rich repository of academic and infrastructural base.

This academic collaboration will benefit students, teachers and all other stakeholders from the participating institutions and bring forth new vision from the exchange of resources and ideas, said Professor Joshi in his inaugural address.

The collaboration, the statement added, aims to share the institutional best practices, learning opportunities and resources with these colleges to aid their educational goals and benefit teachers, students and other stakeholders.

Dr Savitha Roy, Principal of DRC said: “It is also envisaged that this collaboration will initiate joint research projects whereby faculty at DRC would collaborate to understand the regional challenges to pursue relevant research.”

Dr Roy added that the collaboration would bridge the educational and research opportunities for students and teachers alike who are in rural areas away from urban centers and face resource constraints.

Applauding the college and the university for its initiative, Mr Sandesh Nayak, Director, College Education, Rajasthan Government, pledged his support towards a meaningful collaboration and suggested areas of cooperation beginning from field visits and student exchange initiatives.

Apart from the collaboration as part of the Vidya Vistar Scheme, the college also launched a four-week-long certificate course, “Data Analysis with R” in collaboration with the Meghnad Desai Academy of Economics (MDAE), Mumbai beginning in the month of August.