DU’s Commerce Cut-Offs Rise To 100% For Economics, Political Science At Top Colleges

DU first cut-off list 2021 declared

At least four colleges have set Commerce and Political Science cut-offs at 100% in DU cut-off list 2021. Hindu College and Ramjas College have set a 100% cut-off for Political Science. Shri Ram College of Commerce demanded a 100% cut-off for Economics and B.Com (Hons), while SGTB Khalsa College set a 100% cut-off for BCom programme.

Delhi University's Lady Shri Ram College (LSR) on Friday set the cut-off at 99.75 per cent for three Honours courses including BCom, Political Science and Psychology. Hansraj College's cut-off for BCom (Hons) has risen by 0.5 percentage points to 99.75% in DU cut-off 2021. The cut-off for English is up by one percentage point to 99 per cent this year, and for Hindi, by five percentage points, from 90 per cent in 2020 to 95 per cent in 2021.

Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), the Commerce cut-off has risen by 0.50 percentage point, from 99.5 per cent to 100 per cent in DU cut-off 2021. The BA (Honours) Economics cut-off this year has risen by one percentage point - from 99 per cent in DU cut-off 2020 to 100 per cent in 2020.

At Delhi University's Hindu College, cut-offs cross 99 per cent in Economics, Commerce and Political Science, recording a sharp increase over last year’s. Last year, the cut-offs touched 99 per cent in Economics, Commerce and Political Science.

At Kirori Mal College (KMC), the highest cut-off this year stands at 99.75% for BA (Honours) Political Science, BSc (Honours) Mathematics, BCom and BCom (Hons). The cut-off for BA Economics (Hons) is 99.50 per cent.

DU's Jesus and Mary College set the cut-off for BA (Hons) Psychology at 100%. For those who wish to study BA (Hons) Political Science, the minimum requirement would be 99.75%. The cut-off for BA (Hons) Economics is 98.5% while the marks required to get into BA (Hons) English are 99 per cent for Commerce Stream students and 97% for Humanities and Science stream students. The cut-offs for B.Com (Hons) and B.Com stand at 98% and 97.25%, respectively.

At JMC, last year, the cut-off for Psychology (Hons) was 99.5 per cent. The cut-off for Political Science (Hons) was 99 per cent in 2020 while for B.Com (Hons) and B.Com it was 96.75 per cent and 96.5 per cent, respectively. The cut-offs for B.Com and B.Com (Hons) have seen a significant increase this year.

Gargi College released its first list with the highest cut-off of 99.5% for BA (Hons) Applied Psychology. The cut-off for BA (Hons) Economics and B.Com (Honours) and for three combinations of BA Programme is 99%.

Aryabhatta College’s highest cut-off has been set at 98.5% for applicants for BA (H) Psychology. Last year, the admission under the first cut-off list for this programme closed at 97%. While the cut-off remains the same as last year’s for BA (H) Economics — 98% — it has risen by one percentage point for BA (H) English— 96%.

For most of the programmes, the DU cut-off at Aryabhatta College has seen a marginal increase. For BA (H) History, the cut-off has increased by two percentage points — from 93% in 2020 to 95% in 2021— for BA (H) Hindi, the cut-off has increased sharply by 6 percentage points — from 80% to 86%.