  • Home
  • Education
  • DUET UG 2020: NTA Announces Delhi University Entrance Test Results

DUET UG 2020: NTA Announces Delhi University Entrance Test Results

DUET UG 2020 Result: The result of Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) has been announced at the official website -- nta.ac.in.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 14, 2020 1:33 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

DUET PG Answer Key 2020 Released At Nta.ac.in; Check Direct Link, How To Download
DUET Answer Key 2020 Released At Nta.ac.in; Download Delhi University Response Sheet
DUET 2020: Students Satisfied With Sanitisation Steps; Some Want Improved Social-Distancing
NTA Reschedules UGC NET, IGNOU Phd 2020 And Other Exams
DU Admission 2020: Delhi University Sets Tentative Dates For PG Admissions, PG Entrance Tests From July 27
Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2020 Delayed
DUET UG 2020: NTA Announces Delhi University Entrance Test Results
DUET UG 2020 Result Declared; Here’s Direct Link
New Delhi:

The result of the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) has been declared. Candidates who took the test between September 6 and September 11 can access their DUET results 2020 at the official website -- nta.ac.in. Delhi University Entrance Test, commonly known as DUET, is conducted for admission to undergraduate programmes at Delhi University. The entrance test was held in three shifts per day across 24 exam cities in the country. Along with the DUET 2020 result, NTA has also released the DUET scorecards. To download the DUET 2020 scorecard candidates have to use their application form number and date of birth.

As per an NTA statement, the scorecards for all the admission tests of DUET will be released today by evening.

DUET UG Result 2020 -- Direct Link

How To Download DUET UG Scorecard 2020

Step 1: Visit the official website -- nta.ac.in or click on the direct link above

Step 2: Click on the DUET UG result link

Step 3: On the next window insert login credentials -- DUET application form numbers and dates of birth

Step 4: Submit and access DUET UG 2020 scorecard

Click here for more Education News
Delhi university result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET 2020 Re-Exam To Begin Shortly; All You Need To Know
NEET 2020 Re-Exam To Begin Shortly; All You Need To Know
Osmania University's Exams Postponed Due To Heavy Rains
Osmania University's Exams Postponed Due To Heavy Rains
Delhi Government Urges CBSE To Extend Payment Deadline For Exam Fee For Class 10, 12 Students
Delhi Government Urges CBSE To Extend Payment Deadline For Exam Fee For Class 10, 12 Students
AP EAMCET Rank Card 2020 To Be Released Today @ Sche.ap.gov.in
AP EAMCET Rank Card 2020 To Be Released Today @ Sche.ap.gov.in
ICAI CA Exam 2020 Postponed; Check Revised Schedule, Exam Dates Here
ICAI CA Exam 2020 Postponed; Check Revised Schedule, Exam Dates Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................