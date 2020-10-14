DUET UG 2020: NTA Announces Delhi University Entrance Test Results

DUET UG 2020 Result Declared; Here’s Direct Link

The result of the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) has been declared. Candidates who took the test between September 6 and September 11 can access their DUET results 2020 at the official website -- nta.ac.in. Delhi University Entrance Test, commonly known as DUET, is conducted for admission to undergraduate programmes at Delhi University. The entrance test was held in three shifts per day across 24 exam cities in the country. Along with the DUET 2020 result, NTA has also released the DUET scorecards. To download the DUET 2020 scorecard candidates have to use their application form number and date of birth.

As per an NTA statement, the scorecards for all the admission tests of DUET will be released today by evening.

DUET UG Result 2020 -- Direct Link

How To Download DUET UG Scorecard 2020

Step 1: Visit the official website -- nta.ac.in or click on the direct link above

Step 2: Click on the DUET UG result link

Step 3: On the next window insert login credentials -- DUET application form numbers and dates of birth

Step 4: Submit and access DUET UG 2020 scorecard