DUET PG Result 2021 Declared By NTA; Direct Link To Download Scorecard

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced result of the Delhi University Entrance Test - Postgraduate, or DUET PG 2021.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Nov 3, 2021 4:27 pm IST | Source: Careers360

DUET PG 2021 was conducted from September 26 to 30 and on October 1
Image credit: Wikimedia Commons
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced result of the Delhi University Entrance Test - Postgraduate, or DUET PG 2021. Candidates can download their scorecards using the link mentioned on the official website, nta.ac.in. The entrance exam was conducted for admission to 34 postgraduate courses offered by the university.

Recommended: Know all about DUET Exam. Click Here

The entrance exam was conducted from September 26 to 30 and on October 1 at test centres across the country.

The Exam was held in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in 27 cities across India. Candidates were asked Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) in the exam.

The NTA had last month released the provisional answer key and allowed candidates to raise objections.

Here is the direct link to download NTA DUET PG 2021 scorecards.

How To Download DUET PG Result 2021

  1. Go to nta.ac.in

  2. Click on the notification of DUET PG result

  3. On the notification, click on the scorecard link

  4. Login with application form number and date of birth

  5. Submit and download scorecard

DUET is conducted for admission to postgraduate, PhD, MPhil and some undergraduate programmes offered by the Delhi University. Earlier, the NTA had announced DUET result for undergraduate courses.

As results of the entrance examination are now out, DU will soon begin the admission process on its PG admission portal.

