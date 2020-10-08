DUET PG Answer Key 2020 Released At Nta.ac.in; Check Direct Link, How To Download

DU PG 2020 answer key along with question papers has been released by the National Testing Agency, or NTA, in an online mode at nta.ac.in. Candidates can raise objections and challenge the DU PG answer key 2020 and submit the fees by October 9, 11:50 pm. Students appeared in the DUET 2020 exam can check the DU PG 2020 answer key using login credentials.

According to the official notification, the DUET exam authority has released the question papers and DU PG answer keys for 61 postgraduate level courses. Candidates who have appeared for Delhi University Entrance Test 2020, DUET 2020, can access the DUET answer key from the exam portal ntaexam2020.cbtexam.in.

“The Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET)-2020 has been conducted throughout the country from September 6 to September 11, 2020, in which 1,50,670 candidates had appeared. The National Testing Agency has uploaded the Question Papers and Answer Keys for 61 Postgraduate courses (PG) for candidates to challenge,” reads the official notification.

Here’s the direct link

Candidates will be required to pay online a sum of Rs. 200 as processing fee for each answer challenged in DU PG answer key. The payment of the DU PG answer key processing fee can be made through Debit/Credit Card/ Net Banking. “No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee,” the statement clarifies.

DUET answer key 2020: How to download

1- Go to the official website- nta.ac.in

2- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “PUBLIC NOTICE: DUET- 2020 Display of Question Papers & Challenge of Answer Keys for 61 PG Courses”

3- A new page will appear on the display screen

4- Enter the credentials and login

5- The DUET answer key 2020 will be displayed on the screen

6- Download the DU PG answer key 2020 and take a print out for future reference.