DU PG entrance test admit card soon

The University of Delhi (DU) is all set to hold the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) for admission to the postgraduate (PG) programmes from October 17. The National Testing Agency (NTA) which administers DUET PG will conduct the postgraduate entrance test between October 17 and October 21. NTA is however yet to issue the DUET PG admit card 2022. As soon as NTA releases DUET admit card PG, candidates will be able to access them on the official websites -- pgadmission.uod.ac.in and nta.ac.in/DuetExam.

In case candidates are unable to download the DUET PG admit cards from the website or notice any discrepancy in the particulars, photographs or in signatures on the admit card and confirmation page, must approach the NTA helpline between 10 am and 5 pm. In such cases, candidates would appear in the examination with the already downloaded DUET PG admit card. However, NTA will take necessary action to make correction in the record later, the DUET PG information brochure said.

DUET PG Admit Cards: Key Points