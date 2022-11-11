DUET PG 2022 Answer Key: Last Date To Raise Objection Today At Nta.nic.in

DU PG Answer Key 2022 challenge last date.

DUET Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the window to challenge the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2022 answer key today, November 11. Candidates can raise their objections against the DUET 2022 answer key till 11.50 pm today. The processing fee to challenge the answer key is Rs 200 (non-refundable). As per a DU release, no challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee and the challenges will be accepted only through the official website.

Latest: DU LLB Previous Year Sample Papers. Download Free!

Recommended: DU PG Cutoff. Check Now

Don't Miss: CUET UG Model Question Paper. Free Download!

Also See: Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) - Complete guide. Click Here

Candidates will need to enter their application form number and date of birth to log in and challenge the DUET 2022 answer key. Candidates need to provide valid explanations while raising objections per answer. NTA will release the DUET 2022 final answer key after evaluating the raised objections by the candidates.

DUET Answer Key 2022: Steps To Challenge