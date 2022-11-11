  • Home
DUET PG 2022 Answer Key: Last Date To Raise Objection Today At Nta.nic.in

Candidates can raise objections to the DUET answer key 2022 answer key through the official website - nta.ac.in.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Nov 11, 2022 12:53 pm IST

DU PG Answer Key 2022 challenge last date.

DUET Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the window to challenge the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2022 answer key today, November 11. Candidates can raise their objections against the DUET 2022 answer key till 11.50 pm today. The processing fee to challenge the answer key is Rs 200 (non-refundable). As per a DU release, no challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee and the challenges will be accepted only through the official website.

Candidates will need to enter their application form number and date of birth to log in and challenge the DUET 2022 answer key. Candidates need to provide valid explanations while raising objections per answer. NTA will release the DUET 2022 final answer key after evaluating the raised objections by the candidates.

DUET Answer Key 2022: Steps To Challenge

  • Visit the official website of NTA - nta.nic.in.
  • Click on the ‘DUET 2022 Display Question Paper and Answer Key Challenge’, on the homepage.
  • Enter the application number and date of birth and click on 'Submit'.
  • The answer keys and question paper will appear on the screen.
  • Click on 'View answer key and challenge'.
  • Submit the necessary details and also pay the fee.
