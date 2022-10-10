  • Home
DUET PG 2022 Admit Card: Check Release Date And Time

DUET PG 2022 Admit Card: DUET 2022 PG, PhD entrance exam will be held on October 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21. Download admit card at nta.ac.in/DuetExam

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Oct 10, 2022 3:07 pm IST

DUET 2022 PG, PhD entrance exam will commence from October 17
Image credit: shutterstock.com

DUET PG 2022 Admit Card: The Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2022 for Postgraduate (PG) and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) programmes is scheduled to be held from October 17. The DUET 2022 PG, PhD entrance exam will be held on October 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21.

The candidates who are waiting for their DUET PG 2022 admit card can expect their hall ticket by this week, the DUET PG 2022 hall ticket once released will be available on the official website- nta.ac.in/DuetExam. The DUET PG 2022 hall ticket will contain the exam date and allotted centre for the candidates.

DUET PG 2022 Hall Ticket: Steps To Download

  1. Visit the official website- nta.ac.in/duetexam
  2. Click on DUET PG 2022 admit card link
  3. Enter login credentials- roll number, date of birth
  4. DUET PG 2022 hall ticket will appear on the screen
  5. Download DUET PG 2022 admit card, take a print out for further reference.

The DUET PG 2022 will be held in a computer based mode (CBT) for two hours. The paper consists of multiple choice questions (MCQ), the questions will be on analogies, classifications, matching, comprehensions. There will be a negative marking for each wrong answer, however the students will be awarded +4 for each correct answer.

For PG admission 2022, 50 per cent seats are reserved for the university students, while the rest seats will be filled up through DUET.

Delhi University Entrance Test
MH CET Counselling 2022: 3-Year LLB Round 1 CAP Registration Ends Today; Merit List On October 15
IIT Mandi, NSDC Launch Certificate Programmes In Data Science, Machine Learning
NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Registration Starts Tomorrow; List Of Documents Required
No Free Laptops For Students; PIB Refutes Claims On Prime Minister National Laptop Scheme
MHT CET 2022 Counselling: 5-Year LLB Merit List Released; Check Round 1 Alphabetic List Here
