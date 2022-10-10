DUET PG 2022 Admit Card: Check Release Date And Time

Image credit: shutterstock.com DUET 2022 PG, PhD entrance exam will commence from October 17

DUET PG 2022 Admit Card: The Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2022 for Postgraduate (PG) and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) programmes is scheduled to be held from October 17. The DUET 2022 PG, PhD entrance exam will be held on October 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21.

The candidates who are waiting for their DUET PG 2022 admit card can expect their hall ticket by this week, the DUET PG 2022 hall ticket once released will be available on the official website- nta.ac.in/DuetExam. The DUET PG 2022 hall ticket will contain the exam date and allotted centre for the candidates.

DUET PG 2022 Hall Ticket: Steps To Download

Visit the official website- nta.ac.in/duetexam Click on DUET PG 2022 admit card link Enter login credentials- roll number, date of birth DUET PG 2022 hall ticket will appear on the screen Download DUET PG 2022 admit card, take a print out for further reference.

The DUET PG 2022 will be held in a computer based mode (CBT) for two hours. The paper consists of multiple choice questions (MCQ), the questions will be on analogies, classifications, matching, comprehensions. There will be a negative marking for each wrong answer, however the students will be awarded +4 for each correct answer.

For PG admission 2022, 50 per cent seats are reserved for the university students, while the rest seats will be filled up through DUET.