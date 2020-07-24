Image credit: Wikimedia Commons DUET Exam: Eligibility Criteria, Application Form

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) for admission in postgraduate, M.Phil, Ph.D and 12 undergraduate programmes offered at the university and affiliated colleges. DUET 2020 will be conducted in computer-based mode. The DUET application form 2020 has been released in online mode at du.ac.in. Candidates who wish to grab a seat in PG courses through DU PG admissions 2020 can register themselves online by visiting the online admission portal of DU PG.

So if you are interested in admission to a given programme at one of the colleges under the Delhi University, then you can check here whether you are eligible or not.

DUET Eligibility Criteria

The eligibility criteria of DUET is the minimum academic qualification and other requirements needed for admissions in various undergraduate, postgraduate programmes offered by the affiliated colleges of the university. DUET Eligibility Criteria varies from courses to courses. To appear in the entrance exam candidates have to fulfill the minimum eligibility criteria. The eligibility criteria for a few UG and PG courses are tabulated below.

Eligibility for UG Courses





Programmes Eligibility B.Tech Passed class XII with 60% aggregate and Mathematics as a compulsory subject BA Hons Multimedia and Mass Communication Passed class XII with 75% aggregate and secured 85% marks in English 5-Year Integrated Course in Journalism Passed class XII with 50% aggregate BA Hons Humanities and Social Sciences Passed class XII with 60% aggregate B.A (Hons) Business Economics/ BBA FIA (Financial Investment Analysis)/ BMS (Bachelor in Management Studies) Passed class XII with 60% aggregate and Mathematics and English as two compulsory subjects B.Sc(Physical Education, Health Education & Sports) Passed class XII with 45% aggregate or above in the qualifying examination(must include 3 best subjects and a language)





Eligibility for PG Courses





Programmes Eligibility Masters in Commerce Passed B.Com with 50% (general)/ 45% (OBC)/ 40% (SC/ST) aggregate Masters in Computer Application Passed Bachelor's Degree with 60% Aggregate Master of Education Passed (B.Ed, BA.B.Ed, BEl.Ed or DEl.Ed) with minimum 50% aggregate Masters of Law 3/5-year LLB with 50% for general, 45% for OBC and 40% for SC/ST





Click on DU PG eligibility criteria 2020 to know the programme-wise eligibility criteria of DUET.

DUET Application Process

DUET 2020 application form was released on June 20. To fill the application form of DUET 2020, candidates are required to first register themselves by visiting the DU online admission portal. After the registration process is complete, candidates can start filling the DUET application form 2020 with all mandatory details. DUET 2020 application fee can only be paid in online mode. Aspirants can go through the following steps wise process while filling the DU PG application form 2020.

Step 1 - Online Registration

Visit the official website of DU online admission portal @du.ac.in

Candidates will have to register for the DUET examination. They need to provide their name, valid email address, password, mobile number and captcha and then click on the "submit" tab.

After filling all the details, candidates have to click on the 'Register' button. Next, enter the OTP that will be sent to your registered mobile number and click on ‘Submit OTP’

Step 2 - Log in

After the DUET 2020 registration process is complete, candidates will have to enter the registered email, password and captcha.

Further, click on the "Login" button to fill the application form of DUET.

Step 3 - Fill the Application Form

After clicking on the 'Login' button, a tab will open with a list of important documents that candidates need to keep with themselves before filling the DUET application form. Then, tick the statement and click on the ‘Submit' button.

After clicking on ‘Submit’ the candidates will be able to see the DUET 2020 application form wherein candidates will be needed to fill the details.

Candidates are required to enter their personal details, bank details (for the refund of fee in case of cancellation of admission), academic details, merit-based programme/course selection, entrance based programme/course selection, sports and extracurricular activities.

After entering the details, click on "submit" to proceed to the next step.

Step 4 - Upload Documents

Candidates are now required to upload the required documents after entering their details in the application form which includes scanned images of their documents such as passport size photograph, scanned signature, self-attested copies of Class 10th and Class 12th marksheet, caste certificate and Sports/ECA certificates (if applicable).

Click on the "Next" button.

Step 5 - Preview Application Form

Candidates can preview DUET 2020 application form before proceeding to the final submission of the application form.

If any information entered is incorrect or wrong, candidates will be able to edit the details if necessary.

Step 6 - Application Fee Payment

Candidates will be redirected to the payment gateway to make the payment.

The payment is accepted in online mode only through Credit/Debit Card or Net Banking.

Step 7 - Submit Application Form

After the payment is done, candidates are requested to keep a receipt of payment.

They are also advised to download the DUET 2020 application form and get at least two printouts for future reference.

DUET Registration Fee

Category Application Fee Unreserved (General) Rs 750 ST/ SC/ PWD/ EWS Rs 300





About DUET

NTA conducts the MCQ based entrance examination for a duration of two hours. The total marks of the examination are 400. A total of 100 questions will be asked in the DUET entrance exam. Every year, more than 1.5 lakh candidates register for the entrance examination to get a seat in DU affiliated colleges.





Sakshi Garg writes on universities at Careers360.