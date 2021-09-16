  • Home
  • Education
  • DUET Begins On September 26, Admit Cards Expected Soon

DUET Begins On September 26, Admit Cards Expected Soon

As soon as NTA releases the DUET hall ticket, students will be able to access and download their admit cards from nta.ac.in/duetexam or from du.ac.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 16, 2021 12:33 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Delhi University To Resume Offline Classes For Final Year UG, PG Students Today
DU Admissions 2021 First Cut-Offs Soon, Here’s List Of Top Colleges
DU Colleges Gear Up To Resume Practical Classes For Final Year UG, PG Students
Delhi University To Resume Offline Classes From Tomorrow; Details Here
Section Of Delhi University Teachers Condemn NDTF's Statement Over English Syllabus
Delhi University Honours Eminent Alumni In Delayed Foundation Day Celebrations
DUET Begins On September 26, Admit Cards Expected Soon
DUET admit cards soon at du.ac.in
New Delhi:

The Delhi University Entrance Examination, or DUET, is scheduled to start on September 26. The National Testing Agency (NTA) which administers the DU entrance exam is yet to release the admit cards. According to the NTA DUET 2021 dates, the entrance test will be held between September 26 and October 1.

Recommended: Know Your Admission Chances in DU Colleges Based on Your 12th Percentage. Click Here

On September 26, 28 and 30, DUET 2021 is scheduled to be conducted for admission to PG, MPhil and PhD programmes and on other days on September 27, 29 and October 1, the exam will be conducted for all programmes, including UG.

As soon as NTA releases the DUET hall ticket, students will be able to access and download their admit cards from nta.ac.in/duetexam or from du.ac.in.

DUET Hall Ticket 2021: How To Download

  • Go to the official website -- nta.ac.in/duetexam
  • On the designated DUET Hall ticket link, enter login credentials
  • Submit and download the DUET 2021 admit card

The Delhi University has received over 4 lakh applications for admissions this year, and in case of UG admissions, most of those are from Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) students.

For merit-based UG admissions at DU, the first cut-off list is expected to be released in October. The university will release several cut-off lists until all seats are filled.

University officials say DU cut-off 2021 is likely to rise this year, as the CBSE had cancelled Class 12 board exams this year, and many students have scored over 95 per cent marks based on the alternative assessment scheme.

Click here for more Education News
Delhi University Entrance Test Delhi University Admissions
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main Results: Cut-Offs Drop For All Categories
JEE Main Results: Cut-Offs Drop For All Categories
NEET Result 2021: Five Points On All India, State Quota Counselling
NEET Result 2021: Five Points On All India, State Quota Counselling
Class 12 Examination Begins In Nepal Amid COVID Pandemic
Class 12 Examination Begins In Nepal Amid COVID Pandemic
JEE Main 2021 Result: 20 Students Debarred For Cheating, Results Withheld
JEE Main 2021 Result: 20 Students Debarred For Cheating, Results Withheld
AP EAMCET 2021 Counselling Begins Soon; Details On Counselling Process, Participating Institutions
AP EAMCET 2021 Counselling Begins Soon; Details On Counselling Process, Participating Institutions
.......................... Advertisement ..........................