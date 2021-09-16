DUET Begins On September 26, Admit Cards Expected Soon

DUET admit cards soon at du.ac.in

The Delhi University Entrance Examination, or DUET, is scheduled to start on September 26. The National Testing Agency (NTA) which administers the DU entrance exam is yet to release the admit cards. According to the NTA DUET 2021 dates, the entrance test will be held between September 26 and October 1.

Recommended: Know Your Admission Chances in DU Colleges Based on Your 12th Percentage. Click Here

On September 26, 28 and 30, DUET 2021 is scheduled to be conducted for admission to PG, MPhil and PhD programmes and on other days on September 27, 29 and October 1, the exam will be conducted for all programmes, including UG.

As soon as NTA releases the DUET hall ticket, students will be able to access and download their admit cards from nta.ac.in/duetexam or from du.ac.in.

DUET Hall Ticket 2021: How To Download

Go to the official website -- nta.ac.in/duetexam

On the designated DUET Hall ticket link, enter login credentials

Submit and download the DUET 2021 admit card

The Delhi University has received over 4 lakh applications for admissions this year, and in case of UG admissions, most of those are from Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) students.

For merit-based UG admissions at DU, the first cut-off list is expected to be released in October. The university will release several cut-off lists until all seats are filled.

University officials say DU cut-off 2021 is likely to rise this year, as the CBSE had cancelled Class 12 board exams this year, and many students have scored over 95 per cent marks based on the alternative assessment scheme.