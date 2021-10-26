DUET Answer Key 2021 Released For MPhil, PhD Exams, Here’s Direct Link

DUET answer key challenge window can be accessed using application number and date of birth

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released provisional answer keys of the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2021 for MPhil and PhD admissions. Candidates can click on the link mentioned on the official notice to check the correct answers to the questions asked in the entrance exam. They are also allowed to raise objections, if they find that questions and/or answers asked in the exam are incorrect.

Recommended: Know all about DUET Exam. Click Here

DUET Answer Key 2021 Direct Link

DUET answer key challenge window can be accessed using application number and date of birth. Along with the DUET MPhil, PhD answer key, the NTA has also uploaded question papers and candidates’ responses.

Candidates are allowed to challenge the provisional answer keys of 54 MPhil and PhD courses up to October 27. They will have to pay Rs 200 per question.

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final. No challenge will be accepted after 27 October 2021 (upto 11:50 pm),” the agency said.

Earlier, the NTA had released DUET 2021 provisional answer keys for undergraduate and postgraduate entrance exams.

DUET result 2021 will be announced soon on the official website of NTA.