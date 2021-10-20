DUET answer key for UG courses has already been released (representational)

DUET PG Answer Key 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key of the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2021 for postgraduate courses. Candidates can download the using the link provided at nta.ac.in. The entrance test was conducted on September 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, and October 1 in CBT mode.

The NTA has released DUET PG answer key for 73 courses. The answer key is provisional.

Candidates are allowed to raise objections to the provisional answer key up to October 21.

“The candidates, who are not satisfied with the answer key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of ₹200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only Non-Refundable) per question challenged as a processing fee...No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The Challenges will not be accepted through any other medium,” the NTA said.

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final. No challenge will be accepted after 21 October 2021 (upto 11:50 pm),” it added.

DUET is conducted for admission to postgraduate and some undergraduate courses at Delhi University.

DUET answer key for UG courses has already been released.

The NTA is expected to announce DUET result 2021 after the answer key challenge window is closed.